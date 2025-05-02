Kim Soo Hyun reportedly faces another ₩2.8B advertisement contract lawsuit amid ongoing Kim Sae-Ron controversy

On May 2, 2025, South Korean outlet YTN Star reported that Kim Soo-hyun and his label, Gold Medalist, have been named in a legal claim amounting to 2.8 billion Won (roughly $2.09 million), filed by another unnamed brand partner, citing violation of contract terms.

Ad

As shared by legal insiders, a formal petition was lodged with the Seoul Central District Court by a firm identified as Company A on April 25. The firm is reportedly seeking financial compensation, pointing to the cancellation of their endorsement agreement with the Queen of Tears star.

The company attributed the termination to unfavorable public sentiment connected to recent reports involving the actor, claiming both he and his management bear responsibility for the loss. This is the latest development in a growing list of civil suits targeting the actor.

Ad

Trending

Previously, two separate brands jointly pursued damages following similar concerns over reputational issues that led to the withdrawal of their promotional arrangements. The situation follows online speculation regarding Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged association with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

While no direct involvement has been officially verified, the controversy sparked notable media attention and triggered responses from advertising companies. Legal assessments and court review remain in progress.

Kim Soo-hyun has previously been sued by two unidentified brands

Ad

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is now facing legal pressure as two companies also seek monetary compensation of 3 billion won (approximately $2.2 million). Industry insiders suggest the total demand could increase to nearly 10 billion won (approximately $7.5 million).

The lawsuits involve major companies, including global and publicly traded firms, accusing Kim Soo-hyun of contract breaches and loss of trust.

Their lawyer, Park Sung-woo from Wooree Law, said they want refunds and penalty fees. He added that Kim typically earns 1 to 1.2 billion won ($750,000–$900,000) per promotion in South Korea.

Ad

According to Mr. Park, although certain companies were first hesitant to pursue lawsuits to dodge publicity, the ongoing cases seem to have encouraged others to proceed.

"Usually, advertisers tend to be reluctant to let it be known that they were the first to file a lawsuit against a model. However, if it is revealed that even one company filed a lawsuit, it is likely that more advertisers will join in the lawsuit," the South Korean Attorney stated.

Ad

This legal response follows online claims that the 37-year-old may have been involved in a past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron during her teenage years. The reports remain unverified but have caused concern among corporate partners.

Kim Soo-hyun has filed a 12 billion won lawsuit against YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (Hoverlab) and late actress Kim Sae-ron’s family over claims about a past relationship.

Hoverlab alleged the two dated from when Sae-ron was 15, backed by audio and family statements. Kim Soo-hyun's agency admitted to a relationship but denied it began during her teens, calling the claims false and damaging.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More