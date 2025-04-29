Kim Soo-hyun sued for 3 billion KRW over failed brand deals amid Kim Sae-ron controversy

On April 29, 2025, YTN reported that two former brand partners filed a lawsuit against Kim Soo-hyun. The brands are seeking nearly 3 Billion KRW ($20.9M) over failed promotional deals amid the late actress Kim Sae-ron's controversy. The companies, identified as A and B, are demanding reimbursement of the fees paid to the actor for endorsement work, in addition to monetary compensation for alleged losses.

Reports suggest that more brands may soon join the lawsuit. Company C is said to be evaluating the possibility of terminating its agreement with Kim Soo-hyun and seeking either a refund of fees or applicable penalties due to a loss of confidence in the actor.

Attorney Park Sung-woo from Woori Law Firm, representing the plaintiffs, told the outlet that the Queen of Tears star holds endorsement contracts with 15 brands, each valued at between 1 billion KRW (around $696,000) to 1.2 billion KRW ($740,000–$890,000).

"Usually, advertisers tend to be reluctant to let it be known that they were the first to file a lawsuit against a model. However, if it is revealed that even one company filed a lawsuit, it is likely that more advertisers will join in the lawsuit," Park added.

If more companies initiate legal proceedings, the overall compensation might exceed 10 billion KRW (around $7.4 million). So far, the star and his label, Gold Medalist, haven't issued any official statement about the current legal dispute.

Kim Soo-hyun dropped from major sponsorship deals following Kim Sae-ron controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun, various brands and businesses associated with him reevaluated their collaborations last month in March 2025. Late actress Kim Sae-ron's alleged underage relationship with the Real star, led to mixed reactions from companies that have worked with the actor.

As reported by The Korea Times, Dinto, a plant-based cosmetics label that selected Kim Soo-hyun as its representative, opted to terminate its deal. Italian high-end fashion house PRADA, which had appointed the actor as one of its envoys, also ended its agreement.

Conversely, retailer Homeplus opted to continue the current collaboration for the time being. Nonetheless, they will no longer showcase him in advertisements. The brand removed his campaign visuals from its homepage, too.

Outdoor apparel brand Eider likewise stated that it plans to honor its contract with the actor, though it deleted all visuals from its social platforms. Shinhan Bank and Jeju Air also reportedly pulled his photos and restricted access to previous ads by setting them to private.

According to the South Korean media outlet Hankyung, Kim Soo-hyun encountered turmoil following claims that he was in a relationship with the deceased star Kim Sae-ron while she was underage and coerced her into settling debts. In reply, the South Korean artist hosted an urgent media briefing on March 31, rejecting the allegations and revealing intentions for legal steps.

