“We cannot ignore the continuous derogatory insults” — Kim Soo-hyun’s fans take legal action over malicious rumors to protect actor’s ‘reputation’

On April 22, 2025, supporters of actor Kim Soo-hyun have initiated legal steps against online users accused of circulating unverified claims and disparaging content against the actor.

The collective has been formed by followers from the Daum-based fan community “Yukaris,” which holds over 29,000 members, along with participants from the DC Inside forum.

They confirmed that the legal paperwork is being prepared and will be submitted to the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station this week through attorney Yang Tae-young of Siwoo Law Office.

The group alleges that certain individuals have been consistently posting misleading narratives, altered visuals, and defamatory remarks targeting the actor on digital forums and social networking platforms.

They have further argued that these actions breach the Information and Communications Network Act, which permits third-party reports in defamation matters.

"We, fans of Kim Soo-hyun from in and outside of Korea, have agreed that we cannot ignore the continuous derogatory insults, false rumors, defamation and personal attacks aimed at actor Kim Soo-hyun and hereby appoint Yang Tae-young as our legal attorney," the coalition said (as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily).

Unlike cases involving personal insults that require direct complaints from the affected person, defamation under this legislation can be pursued by others on behalf of the individual. According to the union, fans from both within South Korea and abroad have joined efforts to document and report the activity, compiling material over several months.

"We will take active and firm legal measures against malicious posts and comments aimed at Kim Soo-hyun, as well as news articles that are based on false stories or are intentionally twisted," the fans added.

The supporters continued:

"Kim Soo-hyun has been continuing his work for years, doing his job. We believe it is our rightful duty as fans to protect the reputation of the actor. We will take firm measures against any malicious attempts to halt our efforts."

In a separate complaint filed on April 15, the Queen of Tears star's management agency, Gold Medalist, accused several parties of repeatedly publishing speculative stories and baseless allegations, which they claim have harmed the actor’s public image.

Kim Soo-hyun fans' legal action follows after underage romance allegations with Kim Sae-ron spread

The fans released their declaration in retort to allegations shared by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (also known as Hoverlab). The channel is associated with far-right content creator Kim Se-ui. It circulated images and footage suggesting that Kim Soo-hyun had a past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron during her young years.

The YouTube channel began sharing content in March, alleging that the South Korean actor and Kim Sae-ron were in a long-term relationship from late 2015 to mid-2021. The reports have since attracted attention and debate across digital platforms.

A photo of Kim pecking Sae-ron on the cheek and a letter reportedly written during his military days were used to back up the claims. Responding to these reports, the actor’s agency stated on March 14 that the two were involved only between mid-2019 and late 2020.

The 37-year-old also responded during a media briefing held last month, confirming a previous relationship with Kim Sae-ron but clarified that it began after she reached the age of legal adulthood.

The agency later took legal action, demanding 12 billion won in damages from the late actress' family members and the one behind the YouTube channel Hoverlab. Prior to this, his management company, Goldmedalist, had filed charges against Kim Se-ui, citing reputational harm and persistent digital harassment.

Authorities are expected to begin reviewing the complaints following their formal submission.

