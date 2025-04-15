Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist releases official statement announcing legal action against malicious posts

On April 15, 2025, Daily Sports reported that actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has revealed a statement on malicious posts against the actor. Actor Kim Soo-hyun is currently receiving backlash for his alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Gold Medalist stated that they have filed for legal action against the malicious posts, false facts, and comments against actor Kim Soo-hyun, which were recently posted online. The statement emphasized the effect of the continuous spread of groundless speculative posts and unconfirmed claims. The agency also added that these created a false perception and damaged the actor's reputation.

They also emphasized in the statement that the label filed a complaint with the investigative authorities on April 14 for defamation under the Information and Communication Network Act and for insult under the Criminal Act, based on reports from fans and self-monitoring. The statement, as reported by Daily Sports:

"Based on the active reports from fans and our own monitoring, we have filed a complaint with the investigative authorities on the 14th for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and insult under the Criminal Act." (Translated by Google)

The statement further said that Gold Medalist will also crack down on "cyber wreckers" who spread fake news and cyberbullying through anonymous content on YouTube and X. The statement said, as reported by Daily Sports:

" As cyber wreckers’ identity has recently been revealed and legal action is being taken, we will also respond strongly to overseas platforms such as YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) in cooperation with overseas legal representatives." (Translated by Google).

The agency concluded by stating that it will continue to file lawsuits against defamatory content and take strong legal action to protect Kim Soo-hyun's rights. It said:

"We will continue to file additional lawsuits against malicious posts that defame the artist, and we will continue to do our best to protect the artist's rights through strong legal action against clear criminal acts." (Translated by Google)

More about the alleged dating scandal involving actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron

The controversy started in March 2024 when late actress Kim Sae-ron briefly posted a picture of her and Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram, which she later deleted. The actor denied any dating rumors with the actress. Gold Medalist further denied any link-up between the two and warned the actress against the defamatory content.

Kim Sae-ron passed away in February 2025 by suicide incidentally on the same day as Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. In March 2025, grooming allegations against the actor came to the forefront when late actress Kim Sae-ron's family alleged that the Queen of Tears actor was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was only 15 years old and he was 27.

Gold Medalist initially denied the allegation but subsequently confirmed that the duo dated. However, the agency claimed that the relationship began in 2019 when the actress was no longer a minor.

The agency also denied the allegation that Gold Medalist pressured Kim Sae-ron to repay damages from her 2022 DUI incident.

On March 17, 2025, the late actress's family revealed that the agency had sent a second set of legal papers allegedly threatening her for the repayment of debt and forbidding her from contacting Kim Soo-hyun or any other artist from the agency. The bereaved family claimed that this contributed to the mental stress of the late actress, which led to her death.

On March 27, 2025, Bu Ji-seok, a lawyer who is representing the bereaved family, revealed further evidence to support the claim that the actor dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

On March 31, 2025, Soo-hyun held an emergency press conference in Seoul and denied dating the late actress.

In other news, brands such as Prada, Dinto, Eider, and Tous Les Jours have terminated their advertising contracts with the actor following the controversy.

