Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist allegedly tangled in stock manipulation accusations, police commence investigations

On Friday, April 11, the South Korean media outlet Top Star News reported that Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, is currently facing stock manipulation allegations. The report stated that Siwon School, a popular online education company that was listed on KOSDAQ displayed some suspicious surge in its stock prices.

Ad

Following this, police began their investigations regarding the same. Through the investigations, it was revealed that Kim Soo-hyun's company, Gold Medalist, was also involved in these allegations. Siwon School's stock prices reportedly saw a sudden hike from its share price hovering around 1,000 KRW and surging to 10,000 KRW in just nine months.

Ad

Trending

This surge allegedly took place in July three years ago. However, this was not maintained for too long, and Siwon School's share prices soon dropped to their earlier range in the following two months. Upon observing this situation, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission filed a complaint to the police under suspicions of market manipulation.

Additionally, the Korea Exchange (KRX) also reportedly flagged Siwon School's irregular trading practices. On the other hand, Siwon School also holds a unique ownership structure, where 50% of its share prices are held by a private investment partnership. This partnership is funded by two entities; one of which is an entertainment agency.

Ad

The Garosero Research Institute claimed that this entertainment agency is Kim Soo-hyun's Gold Medalist. Top Star News continued to add that KBS contacted the unnamed famous entertainment agency involved in the speculations to get their comments on these allegations.

However, the agency reportedly denied participating in stock manipulation, saying:

“We had no involvement whatsoever in the trading of the stock in question.”

All you need to know about Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing dating controversy with Kim Sae-ron

On March 11, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report exposing the alleged relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The report explained that the two were in a relationship for six years, between 2015 and 2021.

Ad

At that time, Kim Soo-hyun was 27 years old, while Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old. This led to grooming allegations against Soo-hyun. Additionally, the report explained that Kim Sae-ron had been housed under Gold Medalist since 2019 when the agency was established.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Therefore, during her DUI case in 2022, the agency helped her manage the compensation fee involved in the case by lending her 700 million KRW. The actress later left the agency with the promise of paying the debt back slowly. However, in 2024, the agency sent her a formal notice to repay the amount.

When Kim Sae-ron did not have the financial stability to repay the same, she tried to reach out to Soo-hyun to better understand the situation. However, there was allegedly no response from his end. This led to the increase of financial pressure on Kim Sae-ron. She took her own life on February 16, 2025, which also happened to be Kim Soo-hyun's birthday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Therefore, this also led to accusations of the actor and his agency being responsible for Kim Sae-ron's death. However, Gold Medalist released a statement denying these allegations. They expressed that the two were in a relationship, but only after Kim Sae-ron was a major. They also stated that the actor was never personally involved in the financial feud between the agency and Kim Sae-ron.

On the other hand, the Garosero Research Institute continued to release more pieces of evidence to prove the relationship between the two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More