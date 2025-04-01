Garo Sero and Kim Sae-ron's family starts a petition to amend the laws regarding minors

On the afternoon of March 31, shortly after actor Kim Soo-hyun addressed the public for the first time, Kim Sae-ron's family responded to the Queen of Tears actor's remarks. According to the latest update from Garo Sero Research Institute reported by Nate News, the family has started a petition to change the laws aimed at protecting minors from statutory r*pe.

Ad

The current law in South Korean legislation protects minors aged 13 to 16 against s*xual crimes. The petition demands an amendment to the law by raising the upper age limit from 16 to 19, imposing harsher penalties for those found guilty.

Ad

Trending

In a video dated March 31, HoverLabs' Garo Sero Research Institute channel shared the petition's link provided by Kim Sae-ron's family. The link leads to the National Consent Petition, titled “Petition for Raising the Age and Strengthening Penalties for Statutory R*pe Involving Minors, Also Known as the ‘Kim Soo-hyun Prevention Law.'"

Due to the current statute, Kim Soo-hyun cannot be legally held accountable for the alleged s*xual abuse against Kim Sae-ron. Although the legal age of consent in South Korea is 18, the law regarding s*xual crimes against children only protects those aged 13 to 16.

Ad

What did Kim Soo-hyun say about Kim Sae-ron in his press conference?

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 31, the My Love From The Star actor held a press conference at the Stanford Hotel to address the allegations against him following the death of actress Kim Sae-ron.

In the press conference, which lasted around 40 minutes, Kim Soo-hyun apologized for the events that unfolded and denied dating the actress when she was a minor.

"I’ll talk about the part you’re most curious about. I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of me turning away or because my agency pressured her about her debt," he said.

Ad

"Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were both just ordinary lovers like everyone else. We met with good feelings for each other, and as time passed, we broke up. After that, we rarely contacted each other. Like most couples, we were cautious to contact each other separately after breaking up."

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun also provided evidence to support his claims and explained how the allegations had caused him mental stress and affected those around him.

"I had so much to protect as its lead actor. What would have happened if I had admitted to a year-long relationship? What would happen to the actors, the staff who were working overnight and the production team who had everything staked on that project?"

Ad

His attorney, Kim Jung-bok of LKBN Partners, announced a 12 million KRW defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron's family, the Garo Sero Institute, and an unidentified individual known as "Aunt."

A criminal complaint has been filed at the Gangnam Police Station against the three parties, accusing them of "spreading false information through online platforms."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The press conference occurred a month after Kim Sae-ron's family leveled allegations against Kim Soo-hyun. Kim Sae-ron, recognized for her roles in films such as The Man from Nowhere, reportedly took her own life in February 2025.

Her death was ruled a suicide by the police, yet speculations persist. Her past and personal life were scrutinized, and her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun was brought to light. The actress's family and the Garo Sero Institute have reportedly gathered alleged evidence in the form of text messages, images, video clips, and letters that detail accusations against Kim Soo-hyun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback