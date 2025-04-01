Garosero releases new photos of Kim Soo-hyun and 18-year-old Kim Sae-ron on holiday, allegedly from a Ski Resort

On March 31, 2025, Garosero Research Institute released alleged photos of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The video, titled [Shocking Exclusive] Devil Kim Soo Hyun: Additional Release of 'Underage Dating Video,' allegedly shows occurrences from June 20, 2018, at 11:20 PM.

The YouTube channel previously claimed that the duo visited a ski resort together in 2018. Kim Sae-ron was 18 at the time. The alleged images show them dressed in ski gear, including goggles, suits, and masks.

A polaroid photo of the pair was also released, where Kim Soo-hyun kept his mask on while Kim Sae-ron removed hers. Another image showed Kim Sae-ron sleeping on what the institute claims is the actor's bed.

Garosero Research Institute further alleged that the pillow in the photo matched the one in Kim Soo-hyun’s home. Although no specific details on how this was verified were provided. His unseen footage singing Only You, My Love was released past midnight.

This comes after Kim Soo-hyun's press conference earlier that day. Shortly after the briefing, Garosero dropped a comment, saying they will release a video of the South Korean superstar and Kim Sae-ron when she was in high school.

Kim Soo-hyun denies allegations at the press conference

On March 31, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun held a press assemblage at the Stanford Hotel in Seoul to address the allegations. It was his first public statement since the controversy. He denied dating Kim Sae-ron when she was underage and dismissed claims that she took a tragic step because of him or agency pressure over debt repayment.

“I never dated her when she was a minor. And it is also untrue that the late actor resorted to a tragic decision because I turned away from her or the agency pressured her about repaying her debt," he said, tearing up (reported by Korea JoongAng Daily).

The 37-year-old admitted they were together for a year but said it was in 2020—four years before Queen of Tears aired. He also disavowed any involvement in her financial issues. To back his claims, he played an audio file of a phone call between Goldmedalist’s former CEO Byeon Jin-ho and Management Run’s CEO Ko Song-a.

In the recording, Byeon called the debt documents a “routine procedure” and asked for a rough timeline for repayment. He also stressed that informing Kim Sae-ron was necessary to avoid breaching company rules.

The artist then challenged the evidence released by her family. He pointed out errors in KakaoTalk messages, including a photo misdated as 2016 when it was actually from 2019. Kim Soo-hyun also updated the reported age gap, saying it was 12 years, not 15.

"I will accept whatever criticism about my choices. But that does not mean everything becomes fact. I will take action against the evidence the family of the deceased is releasing like they've verified it all," the actor added.

Kim Soo-hyun sued the family of the late Kim Sae-ron for 12 billion won. His lawyer, Kim Jong-bok from LKB & Partners, confirmed the lawsuit at a press conference.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead at home in eastern Seoul on February 16, 2025. After her demise, her family claimed Kim Soo-hyun dated her for six years, starting in 2015 when she was 15. They made the claims on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (Hoverlab), run by former MBC reporter Kim Se-ui.

Gold Medalist denied it at first. Later, they admitted the two dated but said it started in summer 2019, when she was 19 and legally an adult in Korea. The late actor’s family then released more evidence through Hoverlab, demanding an apology.

An alleged photo soon surfaced of a pantless man, said to be Kim Soo-hyun, washing dishes at Kim Sae-ron’s house. Her family and Hoverlab’s operator demanded he cancel his Disney+ drama Knock-Off. The series, a 60 billion won ($41 million) project, was set for April but got postponed. The actor also lost brand deals with Prada and Dinto.

Goldmedalist later hit back with a criminal complaint against Hoverlab’s operator for making threats. They had already taken legal action over an unauthorized photo of the actor.

The controversy grew when her family and Hoverlab shared KakaoTalk messages from 2016, when she was 16, in a press conference on March 27. Leaked texts allegedly show Kim Soo-hyun saying, “I miss you” and “When can I fall asleep holding you?” The dissension began on March 10, 2025, with both sides continuing to drop new claims and evidence.

