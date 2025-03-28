Kim Sae-ron’s family lawyer defends her chat logs with Kim Soo-hyun, refutes claims of message alteration

On March 28, 2025, Attorney Bu Ji-seok, Kim Sae-ron's family’s legal representative, spoke to CBS No Cut News, addressing concerns about possible alterations to chat records between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun. The attorney said the images remained unaltered in content, stating that no words had been modified or omitted in the process.

Ad

"It's difficult to say at this stage whether it's forensic evidence or not. However, I reconstructed it without changing a single word, and nothing was sanitized," Bu stated.

He also noted that the same was done with the Bloodhounds actress' KakaoTalk messages with her ‘aunt.’ The original data is reportedly untouched. However, he noted that full disclosure is sensitive due to possible legal action.

Ad

Trending

"I also reconstructed the KakaoTalk conversation with my 'aunt' in the same way," adding, "The original clearly exists and we are considering taking legal action in the future, so it is a sensitive issue to disclose this," the attorney added.

This comes after Attorney Bu Ji-seok shared alleged 2016 KakaoTalk messages at a March 27, 2025, press conference. In the messages, 28-year-old Kim Soo-hyun seemed to show romantic and physical affection for 15-year-old Kim Sae-ron.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The messages contradict Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist's, past denial of a relationship. The June 2016 chats allegedly show him using phrases like "Miss you" and "kiss" and using heart emojis. The leaked logs have sparked controversy over their authenticity and their relationship.

Kim Sae-ron’s family reportedly bows out of further disputes after press conference

At a March 27, 2025, press conference in Seoul, lawyer Bu Ji-seok addressed the controversy surrounding Kim Sae-ron’s past with Kim Soo-hyun. The late actress' family reportedly stated they won’t argue about the truth of her private life anymore. The attorney asserted that the family is too anxious to appear publicly, so he spoke for them.

Ad

"Recently, the private life of the late Kim Sae-ron has been indiscriminately scrutinized almost daily, leading to unfounded speculation and criticism against the family, and the family is suffering from extreme anxiety and mental and physical pain," the legal representative said (as reported by Chosun Biz).

He criticized the scrutiny of Kim Sae-ron’s personal life. Mr. Bu also clarified that the press conference was about the family’s suffering and the need to stop the attacks. Concluding the statement, the attorney reaffirmed the family’s decision to put an end to the controversy.

Ad

Ad

They showed evidence to support their claims but underlined that they would not engage in further arguments after this press conference. They hope the matter will be laid to rest and that the continued scrutiny surrounding the late actress' life and death will finally come to an end.

The press conference comes 10 days after Bu Ji-seok initially filed a defamation complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho on March 17, 2017, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback