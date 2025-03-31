"When 'Queen of Tears' was airing, I had so much to protect" - Kim Soo-hyun defends silence in Kim Sae-ron dating rumors, denies long-term dating

Actor Kim Soo-hyun addressed the controversy surrounding his past relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron at a press conference on March 31, 2025. As per South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, he clarified his stance on not admitting their relationship in 2024 when Kim Sae-ron uploaded a picture of both of them.

"I could not admit to the relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron when 'Queen of Tears' was airing. I became an actor and received an abundance of love. Originally, I was a person who didn't have much, but I became a person who had too much to protect. Even when 'Queen of Tears' was airing, there were so many things I had to protect as a lead actor," he stated.

Kim Soo-hyun explained that as a leading actor, he had responsibilities toward his co-stars, production staff, and agency:

"At that time, if I admitted to the relationship with the person I dated a few years ago, what would happen? What would happen to the actors I act with, all the staff who stayed up all night on set, the production company that put everything on the line for this work, and my company family?"

Kim Soo-hyun further reflected on the challenges of balancing his personal and professional life, admitting that he consistently prioritized his career over personal matters. He acknowledged that every decision he made was as a public figure rather than as an individual, leading to constant fear and anxiety..

He expressed concern that his choices to safeguard his career could ultimately have negative consequences. Despite the ongoing scrutiny, as Sports Chosun reported, he maintained that he would make the same decision again.

"However, if I were to go back to when 'Queen of Tears' was airing, I would make that choice again. I can't (admit it). No matter how much I think about it. It's the same," he said.

He continued:

"I thought that this is the responsibility that a person who chose the life of Kim Soo-hyun should take. If you criticize this choice as cowardly or selfish, I will accept it. And I apologize to everyone who cared about me".

Kim Soo-hyun denies allegations and challenges evidence in press conference

Actor Kim Soo-hyun addressed ongoing allegations at a press conference on March 31. On the day the actor spoke candidly about his past relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron and the controversy surrounding private messages attributed to him.

According to the news outlet Sports World, the event was held at the Stanford Hotel in Seoul and attended by his legal representative, attorney Kim Jong-bok of LKBN Partners. Expressing his remorse, Kim acknowledged the pain caused by the situation.

"I am sorry. It seems that so many people are suffering because of that one person. And it is heartbreaking that the deceased cannot rest in peace," he said.

As per Sports World, during the press conference, Kim reflected on his actions, describing himself as prioritizing protecting his career and personal life. He admitted that fear of losing what he had built influenced his decisions, including his initial silence on the matter. He also acknowledged the criticism surrounding his past denial of the relationship and understood the skepticism from the public.

Kim confirmed that he and Kim Sae-ron had dated for about a year, five years ago, long before the drama Queen of Tears aired. However, he had denied the relationship at the time due to concerns about its impact on those around him.

Another news outlet, SPOTV, reported that Kim refuted the accusations, specifically addressing claims related to KakaoTalk messages presented as evidence.

"The bereaved family is using KakaoTalk to frame me as a pedophile and a groomer ofminors. The people talking to the deceased in the 2016 and 2018 KakaoTalk messages are different people," he stated.

Additionally, he reportedly submitted his KakaoTalk records for forensic analysis to support his claim.

"In order to prove this fact, I submitted the KakaoTalk messages I exchanged with acquaintances in 2016, 2018, and this year submitted by the bereaved family to a verification agency that conducts scientific statement analysis. As a result, the agency concluded that the person in 2016 and 2018 was not the same person," the actor said.

He expressed frustration over the continuous release of edited evidence and manipulated testimonies aimed at framing him, saying:

"Whenever I and my agency state their position on the evidence of the bereaved family, newly recorded testimonies are suddenly released. Photos and videos that cleverly change the time of the incident, and edited KakaoTalk images that are not the originals are presented as evidence."

He continued:

"They continue to provide fake testimonies and fake evidence under the pretext that I dated the deceased."

At the press conference, Kim Soo-hyun announced that he and his agency would take legal action against those spreading false information. He called for all claims to be verified through proper legal procedures and vowed to undergo thorough investigations to disprove the allegations.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, he maintained that while he accepts criticism for his choices, he will not take responsibility for false accusations.

According to Xports News, Kim Soo-hyun's legal team has taken formal action against Kim Sae-ron's family, filing a lawsuit seeking 12 billion won in damages. The lawsuit has been submitted to the Seoul District Court against the bereaved family, an individual claiming to be their aunt and the operator of Garosero. Additionally, a criminal complaint has been lodged against them for defamation.

For the unversed, the situation related to the late actress Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun escalated when the actress's family brought allegations against the actor, suggesting that he had been in a relationship with her.

The YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the family brought the matter on, claimed Kim Soo-hyun had been involved with her since 2016 when she was a minor.

The bereaved family reported that the actress had suffered emotional distress due to a financial dispute with Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, which used to manage her in the past. In response, on March 20, Gold Medalist announced legal action against Garosero Research Institute and members of Sae-ron's family.

The controversy has impacted Kim Soo-hyun's career, leading to the postponement of his Disney+ series Knock-Off. Additionally, his ties with advertisers have been affected. Beyond this, Sports Chosun reports that the bereaved family of the late singer and actress Sulli has also demanded clarification regarding her appearance in his past film Real.

