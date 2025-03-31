"Just another normal filming day" — Internet reacts to Kim Soo-hyun's press conference look addressing Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

On March 31, 2025, Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference addressing the recent allegations against him following the death of actress Kim Sae-ron, reported Xports News. However, the internet was not happy with the actor's appearance at the press conference.

Addressing the media, Kim Soo-hyun gave a long statement explaining his side of things as the late actress' family accuses him of dating her when she was a minor, along with other allegations related to his agency, Gold Medalist. A section of that statement, as translated by the media outlet Soompi, read:

"No matter how much I think about it, I don’t think I can make that decision as I please just to make myself comfortable. I thought that was the responsibility that someone who chose the life of Kim Soo Hyun has to bear. I will accept any criticism if you call that choice cowardly or selfish. And I apologize to everyone who has cared for me."

From adding the Queen of Tears soundtrack to clips from the conference to poking fun at his demeanor, the fans expressed their displeasure with Kim Soo-hyun's approach to his styling for the live press conference. One user wrote on X:

"I'm sorry but I just can't with kim soohyun turning up at the press con in full makeup and styled hair while trying to give his best cry acting performance. It was as if it was just another normal filming day for him."

Fans called out the actor for his makeup and appearance. His outfit was also put under scrutiny by the netizens.

"makeup, hair done. stop being a joke, those tears are so fake kim soohyun," a user wrote.

"How can you get well dressed, put on full makeup & then start crying at a press conference? Kim Soohyun is so shameless," another user wrote.

"Kim Soo Hyun showing up to this press conference with makeup and freshly done hair is a whole new level of psycho," a user replied.

Fans did not appreciate his styling approach when he delivered his statement at the press conference.

"Kim Soohyun's dramatic makeup removal at the press conference stole the show," a user replied.

"Just woke up from a very nice and wonderful eid nap to be welcomed by Kim Soohyun in a full hair makeup crying at a press conference," a user wrote.

Why did Kim Soo-hyun host a press conference?

Kim Sae-ron passed away on February 16, 2025, having taken her own life. In the month since her death, her family, along with the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, has been presenting evidence and making allegations against Kim Soo-hyun's role in her suicide.

Notably, they claim that Kim Soo-hyun had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was just 15 years old. They further alleged that his agency, Gold Medalist, demanded the late actress to pay them 700 million KRW in fines. As a result of the scandal, the actor was removed from several contracts, including Prada and Jo Malone London.

Since the death of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun had refrained from making any public comments about the controversy, communicating solely through his agency, Gold Medalist. The agency had previously denied the allegations that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. However, they later confirmed that both were romantically involved in 2019 only after the late actress became an adult.

This press conference marks Kim Soo-hyun's first public appearance in response to the allegations made against him. During the event, he issued a heartfelt apology and addressed the accusations against him.

At the end of the conference, the label Gold Medalist and the actor's legal representative, attorney Kim Jong-bok of LKBN Partners, also mentioned that the bereaved family will be sued for 12 billion KRW in damages.

