On March 20, 2025, the British perfume brand Jo Malone London decided to end its contract with actor Kim Soo-hyun, who has served as the brand's Asian ambassador, as reported by Newsis.

The brand's decision to part ways with the actor is due to controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun for allegedly dating late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

According to Newsis report, Jo Malone London was going to end its ambassador contract with the actor this month but after the controversy grew, the company decided not to work with him anymore. The brand has earlier also removed all ads and promotions featuring Kim Soo-hyun.

This aligns with several brands that are ending their contracts with the Queen of Tears actor. Brands such as Dinto Cosmetics, Prada, Tous Les Jours, and Cuckoo China have already severed ties with the actor in light of the controversy.

Netizens took to the internet to express their opinions on the matter. They lauded the brand for the decision, with one netizen remarking that it is a consequence of his own actions.

"Ohh if it aint thr consequences of his actions," said one netizen on X.

More netizens commended Jo Malone for this action, with one fan questioning why it took them so long to decide.

"after cuckoo china now it's jo malone london saying goodbye to that p3dofayl groomer," commented another netizen.

"Thank you Jo Malone! I have been using Jo Malone for 5 years and I’m glad they don’t tolerate grooming, lying, manipulating and bullying. Please end Kim Soo Hyun’s career," remarked another netizen.

"i wonder why JoMalone took days to decide. They dont need him, the brand is alrdy known for good perfume scents. No need to pay high fees for endorser," reacted another netizen.

Similar reactions continued on X timelines where netizens hoped that every brand would end its contract with the actor, with one person exclaiming that it marked the era of his downfall.

"if they get support. they will think the crimes they commit are commonplace.. it is very clear the crime, I still can't get enough of those who still support this guy.There are still many handsome Korean guys with good attitude," wrote another netizen.

"So how many more contract is not ends with him? I hope every contract," said another netizen.

"Welcome to the era of your fall KSH," added another netizen.

More about Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

The controversy started on March 10, 2025, when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute uploaded a video featuring Kim Sae-ron's aunt. The actress's aunt claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had a six-year romantic relationship with Sae-ron when she was 15 and the actor was 27.

The aunt also accused Kim Soo-hyun's agency, GOLD MEDALIST, of financial misconduct and of failing to support Kim Sae-ron following her infamous DUI scandal in 2022.

GOLD MEDALIST denied these allegations and stated that they would take strong legal action against those who are making the claims.

On March 13, 2025, GOLD MEDALIST announced that they would present their stance with clear evidence in the following week. However, the very next day, the agency confirmed that the duo had dated from 2019 to 2020 when the actress was no longer a minor.

They also refuted the claim that they had pressured Kim Sae-ron for the repayment of damages from her DUI incident.

In response to the statement, Kim Sae-ron's mother criticized the agency, accusing them of falsely portraying her daughter as a dishonest and confused woman in reference to their 2024 statement regarding a photo uploaded by the actress. She stated:

"Gold Medalist also falsely portrayed Sae-ron as a confused young woman who lied, saying they 'don't know the intention' of the photo Sae-ron uploaded." as reported by The Korea Times on March 16, 2025

On March 17, 2025 the bereaved family accused GOLD MEDALIST of sending another set of legal documents to the late actress. These documents allegedly demanded debt repayment and prohibited her from contacting Soo-hyun or other GOLD MEDALIST artists.

They claimed this caused her significant mental distress, which ultimately resulted in her untimely death.

In other news, brands like Homeplus, Eider and K2 Korea have begun distancing themselves from Kim Soo-hyun by removing his promotional ads and photos amid the controversy.

