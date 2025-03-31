Garosero reportedly set to release 2018 video of high schooler Kim Sae-ron with Kim Soo-hyun tonight amid the actor's emergency press conference

On March 31, 2025, X account @pannchoa reported that the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute plans to release a video allegedly involving Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun tonight. The video is reportedly from 2018, when Kim Sae-ron was in high school.

This follows Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference at 4:30 pm (KST) at the Stanford Hotel in Mapo District, Seoul, where the actor addressed claims about his past with the late Kim Sae-ron.

His agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed that the actor would make an official statement with his legal team, LKB & Partners. However, they also stated that there would be no Q&A session.

The controversy began on March 10, 2025, when the YouTube channel claimed that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron for six years. They alleged that the relationship started when she was 15. Since then, Garosero has released multiple photos and videos purportedly supporting their claim.

Kim Sae-ron’s family shares evidence against Kim Soo-hyun in previous press conference

On March 27, 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s family held a press conference to address the controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun. Their lawyer, Bu Ji-seok from BUYOU, spoke on their behalf. He said the family is struggling with anxiety and distress as rumors about her private life and death continue to spread.

"The private life of the late Kim Sae-ron has been indiscriminately scrutinized almost daily, leading to unfounded speculation and criticism against the family, and the family is suffering from extreme anxiety and mental and physical pain," B Ji-seok said (via Chosun Biz).

The legal representative added:

"The reason for holding today's press conference is to inform that the family is struggling, in hopes that the criticism against them will cease, and it is not intended to clarify the reasons behind the late Kim Sae-ron's decision to end her life."

During the press conference, the family accused YouTuber Lee Jin-ho of spreading false information about Kim Sae-ron. They believe this played a role in her death. They also called out Kim Soo-hyun, alleging that he initially denied their relationship but later claimed it only began after she became an adult.

To back up their claims, the family’s lawyer shared screenshots of KakaoTalk messages allegedly between the two actors. They also revealed Instagram DMs from April 9, 2024, in which Kim Sae-ron discussed her past relationship with a friend.

Additionally, they presented a letter she tried to send to the South Korean superstar after receiving a second certification of contents. However, its details weren’t disclosed. The family stated that the 37-year-old actor hasn’t addressed the evidence, despite their attempts to clear it.

The attorney clarified that the press conference was about addressing the actress' family’s struggles. The family urged the public and media to stop the criticism against them.

On March 31, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun's Brazilian fans sent protest trucks near the press conference venue, calling for an end to cyberbullying.

