Kim Soo-hyun's fans urge actor to address recent controversy and provide clarification in a formal press conference

On March 29, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that Kim Soo-hyun's fans have requested clarification from the actor through a press conference amid the controversy. The actor is facing backlash for allegedly dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Fans posted a lengthy statement on the DC Inside Kim Soo-hyun Gallery, stating that as the recent controversy has begun to escalate, the situation requires serious attention, and an explanation from the actor is necessary.

The statement further noted that various reports have disclosed the circumstances surrounding his alleged relationship, leading to numerous public and private issues.

They particularly mentioned Kakao Talk messages and photos that were revealed, which conflicted with the actor's previous statements, causing public confusion to grow even more.

Additionally, they also pointed out that Kim Soo-hyun's responsibility and ethics as an actor go beyond simple entertainment industry controversies.

The statement further emphasized that the actor's fans remember the warm image he brought to the screen, which comforted the audience. They hoped that Kim Soo-hyun would personally come forward and provide clear clarification to the public.

They ended the statement by saying:

"We earnestly request that actor Kim Soo-hyun personally convey the truth in his own voice through a press conference or other means and provide a sincere explanation regarding the suspicions raised so far." (As translated by Google)

More about the dating scandal involving Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron

On March 10, 2025, a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute uploaded a video where late actress Kim Sae-ron's aunt alleged that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 and he was 27 years old.

The video alleged that the actress helped Soo-hyun establish his own management company, GOLD MEDALIST, and even worked there for free, providing free direction and acting lessons to new talents. The relationship between the duo ended in 2022 after Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident.

The late actress's aunt claimed that as soon as her contract with GOLD MEDALIST ended in 2024, they sent her a notice to repay the damages the agency paid for her DUI. She tried to contact the actor, but in vain. In hopes of catching his attention, she posted a picture of them together on her Instagram.

However, the actor and company instead issued a statement that allegedly showed her in a negative light. GOLD MEDALIST initially denied all the claims made in the video but later acknowledged that the duo dated from 2019 to 2020, when the actress was no longer a minor.

On March 17, 2025, the lawyer representing the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron stated in a press conference that GOLD MEDALIST sent her a second set of legal papers. The paper allegedly threatened her over the debt and also forbade her from seeing or contacting Kim Soo-hyun.

The family claimed that the notice added to the stress on the actress, which resulted in her untimely demise. GOLD MEDALIST, however, denied the claims, stating that the paper only aimed to extend the payment deadline.

The family represented by lawyer Bu Ji-seok once again held a press conference on March 27, 2025. He revealed further evidence, including text messages that showed Soo-hyun allegedly dated the actress when she was underage.

Meanwhile, brands such as Prada, Dinto, Tous les Jours, and Jo Malone London have terminated their contracts with the actor amid the controversy.

