Late actress Kim Sae-ron's family asks for privacy amid heartbreaking impact on her younger siblings

On March 17, 2025, Kim Sae-ron's family appealed to the media for privacy, citing the negative impact on the late actress's younger sisters.

Lawyer Boo Ji-Seok, representing the family, held a press conference, along with Kim Se-ui from the Garosero Research Institute, and Kwon Young-chan, the director of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association. This conference preceded the filing of the defamation case against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

During the press conference, Kwon Young-chan stressed the need to protect Kim Sae-ron's family. This followed GOLD MEDALIST (Kim Soo-hyun's agency) pointing out that the lady who aided in the initial expose was not Sae-ron's biological aunt.

"Never touch the family," said Kwon Young-chan, as reported by Newsen.

He further stated that the family was worried about the future of her two younger siblings.

"What the bereaved family is worried about are Kim Sae-ron's two younger siblings. Both of them wanted to act, but one gave up. We don't know what will happen to the other sibling," he said as reported by Newsene.

He further added:

"Don't attack the family, just attack me. The bereaved family has entrusted everything to me. I have contacted and talked to their mother. Please help the bereaved family survive."

Kim Sae-ron's family's defamation case against YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho

On March 17, 2025, the family of late actress Kim Sae-ron filed a defamation complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho for allegedly spreading false information. They said that it caused the actress emotional distress and ultimately contributed to her death.

As reported by The Korea Times, attorney Boo Ji-seok, who is representing the family, stated at a press conference before filing the complaint:

"The defamation charge is just a legal term. We believe Lee’s actions are closer to murder.”

Lawyer Ji-seok also added that he hoped that Lee Jin-ho would face serious consequences for his actions.

"We hope the seriousness of his conduct is fully reflected in sentencing and that he faces strict punishment,” he said.

YouTuber Lee Ji-ho posted several videos on his YouTube channel @Behind_Master concerning the late actress following her DUI incident in 2022. He accused Kim Sae-ron of faking a romantic relationship with Kim Soo-hyun after she shared photos of them together on social media.

He also created videos revealing personal details about her life, making claims that she was out partying with friends instead of contemplating her actions. Her family stated that Sae-ron experienced significant emotional distress due to these videos circulating false information, which led her to take her own life.

Additionally, they accused Lee of trying to erase evidence by making the videos private after Kim Sae-ron's passing. This action, the family believed, strengthened their case for taking legal action.

Lawyer Boo Ji-seok emphasized that this was the initial legal step they were taking, and that more complaints would follow shortly. According to The Korea Times, he stated:

"We intend to hold those responsible for defamation and the spread of false information fully accountable.”

The late actress passed away at her home in Seoul on February 16, 2025. Following her death, a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute released an exposé alleging that she was in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun in 2015 when she was only 15.

