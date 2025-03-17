"The hypocrisy is unreal"- Netizens criticize K-media's focus on Kim Soo-hyun's alleged mental instability amid dating controversy with Kim Sae-ron

On Monday, March 17, an anonymous K-media article regarding the ongoing controversy between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron landed on the online community platform Theqoo. The article title, "From Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun, killing them all… The never-ending hunt for celebrities", garnered netizen's attention. It highlighted Kim Soo-hyun's mental health due to the ongoing controversy and the backlash he's been receiving.

The article spoke about how the current accusations and hate towards the actor, Soo-hyun, might be affecting his mental health, especially after the Gold Medalist's statement that the actor was experiencing signs of acute psychological instability.

The article also explained that the controversy is still unconfirmed and people should wait until framing people "guilty" as it might tamper with their mental health.

K-media article from theqoo

However, when this article landed on the internet, people criticized it. They expressed that when Kim Sae-ron was in a similar position during her DUI case in 2022, the media was allegedly aggressive to her, as they bombarded her with articles and other kinds of media pressure.

They stated that a similar media attitude was sensed when Kim Sae-ron released the picture of her and Kim Soo-hyun in March 2024.

People pointed out the alleged hypocrisy of K-media, who failed to consider the mental health and other psychological pressures of celebrities in previous cases akin to the one that led to the death of the South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Of course they do. They tore Saeron apart without a second thought, and now they’re suddenly pretending to be considerate, worried about not disturbing him too much. The hypocrisy is unreal."

"What she got is nowhere near close to his he literally still has people still defending him the media is still on his side somewhat while she had no one everyone kept kicking her down every time she tried to get back up to even compare the hate she got to him is crazy" said a person on X

"Saeron was gr00med, exploited, seen crying on the stairs with scars on her wrist and eventually driven to d3ath and the media want us to feel sorry for this btch?" added a netizen

"The victim act is p*ssing me off SO BAD OMFDS" commented another netizen

More fans and netizens talked about the alleged double standards towards Kim Sae-ron from the Korean media.

"What about her mental health when she was suffering" stated an X user

"This is hilarious, when she tried to tell the world about their relationship he denied and made her mentally unstable . He and his agency never showed any kindness towards her and now they are crying for his mental state" added another X user

"Sae Ron also had a tough time and the media keep pressing her that time." said a netizen

"not the medias talking about «#kimsoohyun’s mental state» as if he’s the one six feet under." commented another netizen

All you need to know about the ongoing dating controversy between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron

On March 11, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report exposing the alleged six-year-long relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The two reportedly dated between 2015 and 2021 when Sae-ron was 15 and Soo-hyun was 27, and this led to allegations against the actor.

According to the report, Kim Sae-ron joined Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, when it was established, and also contributed as one of the agency's founders.

Their relationship reportedly ended during Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident in 2022, where Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist helped the actress with the case and also paid her 700 million KRW as compensation fee.

Soon, the actress left Gold Medalist after the contract expiration but also promised to pay back the money. In 2024, Garosero Research Institute stated that Gold Medalist sent her a formal notice demanding the repayment of the 700 million KRW, which the actress couldn't afford to pay due to her financial instability.

When she tried to reach out to Soo-hyun for help, there was reportedly no response.

During the airing of Soo-hyun's K-drama series, Queen of Tears, Kim Sae-ron released a picture of the two from the time of their relationship, where their cheeks were pressed against each other. However, Gold Medalist shut down the dating rumors and stated that they were unsure of the actress' intentions.

Expand Tweet

On February 16, 2025, on the day of Soo-hyun's birthday, Garosero Research Institute stated that Kim Sae-ron took her own life because of financial issues. They also stated that they will be releasing more pictures of the two's relationship to prove the grooming claims towards Soo-hyun.

Regardless, Gold Medalist denied the direct involvement of Soo-hyun in the financial controversy with Kim Sae-ron and stated that the feud was strictly between the actress and the agency.

They also stated that the two did date but it was after Sae-ron became a major, and their statement also highlighted alleged psychological instability from the actor due to allegations and controversy.

