Who is the owner of Gold Medalist? Actors under the agency and all you need to know amid Kim Soo-hyun & Kim Sae-rom dating controversy

As of March 10, 2025, controversies involving Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun from the Gold Medalist agency became public after the YouTube channel Garosero Institute claimed they had a romantic past.

The channel accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was 15, and their relationship allegedly lasted for six years. Gold Medalist, a South Korean entertainment company founded in 2019 by director Lee Sarang and producer Kim Mi-hye, manages several well-known actors, including Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron.

In 2019, Kim Soo-hyun reportedly set up an independent label together with his cousin Lee Sarang. In 2009, the pair worked together on the drama Will It Snow for Christmas?

Kbizoom reported that Ahn Seung-su serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), working closely with actors and focusing on talent acquisition for the agency.

Additionally, it is still unknown what capacity and positions Lee Sarang and Kim Mi-hye serve as Gold Medalists. Furthermore, information on Kim So-hyun being on the agency's board or whether he is in any operational role in the company is unknown as well.

Roster of artists managed by Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist

Gold Medalist represents a diverse group of actors. As of March 2025, the agency's roster includes:

Kim Soo-hyun (2020–present): Queen of Tears, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and One Ordinary Day

(2020–present): Queen of Tears, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and One Ordinary Day Seol In-ah (2022–present): Business Proposal and Twinkling Watermelon

(2022–present): Business Proposal and Twinkling Watermelon Choi Hyun-wook (2020–present): Twinkling Watermelon, My Dearest Nemesis, Weak Hero Class 1, and more

(2020–present): Twinkling Watermelon, My Dearest Nemesis, Weak Hero Class 1, and more Kim Su-gyeom (2020–present)

(2020–present) Kim Seung-ho (2020–present)

(2020–present) Lee Chae-min (2020–present): Hierarchy

(2020–present): Hierarchy Lee Jong-hyun (2020–present)

(2020–present) Yoo Eun-ji (2021–present)

(2021–present) Jeong Han-seol (2022–present)

(2022–present) Kim Si-eun (2023–present)

(2023–present) Song Ga-yeon (2024–present)

Former artists include:

Kim Sae-ron (2020–2022): Bloodhounds

(2020–2022): Bloodhounds Jo Seung-hee (2020–2023)

(2020–2023) Seo Yea-ji (2020–2023): It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Eve

What is the controversy involving Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron?

On March 10, 2025, Garosero Research Institute accused Kim Soo-hyun of allegedly dating the late Kim Sae-ron. The YouTube channel interviewed Kim Sae-ron's aunt, who claimed a romantic relationship between the Queen of Tears actor and Kim Sae-ron that began in 2015 while Sae-ron was only 15 years old.

The allegations gained traction a month after Kim Sae-ron's tragic s*icide on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24.

Kim Sae-ron's aunt claimed that the actress left YG Entertainment and joined Gold Medalist after Kim Soo-hyun's cousin co-launched the company in 2019. She also claimed that Kim Sae-ron worked for free for his company when it was established and trained new talents.

In May 2022, Kim Sae-ron faced numerous legal difficulties due to her drunk-driving case in 2022. Her car collided with a transformer, disrupting the electricity and business of 57 shops in the vicinity. She was fined 20 million KRW and was ordered to pay 700 million KRW in damages.

Gold Medalist paid 700 million KRW (about $482,196.61) to the 57 businesses that suffered. In 2024, the agency did not renew Kim Sae-ron's contract. They served her with a legal notice to repay them $482,196 in March 2024.

The agency sent a legal notice demanding repayment, warning of potential civil and criminal actions if the debt was not settled.

Meanwhile, on March 11, 2025, Garosero released another photo that showed Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron. The channel also released an alleged text message from Sae-ron to the Queen of Tears star.

This message was dated March 19, 2024, where she begged him to give her time to pay the 700 million won back. She also requests Kim Soo-hyun to save her from the Gold Medalist debt lawsuit. She wrote:

"I’m not saying I won’t pay, but if you demand 700 million won right now, I really can’t do it. It’s not that I refuse to pay, I just can’t afford it at the moment. But do I really have to go through a lawsuit? Please save me… Please, give me some time.”

On March 12, 2025, Pinkvilla reported that Gold Medalist told the South Korean media outlet Dispatch that Kim Soo-hyun never intended to collect payment from the late actress.

"We had no intentions of receiving money from Kim Sae Ron. We thought we wouldn’t get it. We only followed basic procedures because there could have been a case of malpractice brought up. From what we know, her manager got in contact with her at that time. We needed the documents for it."

The agency's statement indicated that Kim Sae-ron was unaware that the notice was merely a "basic procedure." Moreover, Gold Medalist stated that they knew Kim Sae-ron wouldn't be able to pay $482,196.

"She was told the company paid out the compensation. We knew we couldn’t get such a large amount from her. We told her she could pay it back when she brings in a profit for the company or when she can afford it."

These revelations have led to public outcry and calls for brands to reconsider their endorsements with Kim Soo-hyun.

In response to the dating allegations by Garosero, Gold Medalist issued a statement denying the claims. The agency also announced that it would pursue legal action against those perpetuating these allegations.

