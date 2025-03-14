"Signs of acute psychological instability"— Gold Medalist updates on Kim Soo-hyun's mental health amid ongoing dating controversy with Kim Sae-ron

On Friday, March 14, Gold Medalist, the agency of the South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, released a statement in response to the ongoing controversy between the actor and the late actress Kim Sae-ron. While their statement tackled several of the controversy's details and accusations, they also updated Kim Soo-hyun's mental health.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Gold Medalist, on the morning of March 14, the actor reportedly showed signs of psychological instability due to the allegations that Kim Soo-hyun was responsible for the sudden su*cide of Kim Sae-ron. Here's what the statement from Gold Medalist read:

"However, early this morning, Mr. Kim Soo hyun showed signs of acute psychological instability, and we have taken measures to ensure that Mr. Kim Soo hyun can remain absolutely stable. Since the 'Garosero' report, Mr. Kim Soo hyun has been experiencing extreme confusion due to claims that he was the cause of the deceased's sudden death."

Ad

The statement continued,

"In addition, on the night of the 12th, after Garosero's broadcast, a vehicle with a person holding a camera was guarding the front gate of the company and the parking lot until dawn, and around lunchtime on the 13th, people holding cameras were wandering around the building, continuing the psychological pressure on Kim Soo hyun."

Ad

All you need to know about the recent dating exposé between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron

On March 10, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report exposing the six-year-long relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The report claimed that the two started to date in 2015 when Sae-ron was 15 years old and Soo-hyun was 27 years old. Their relationship also reportedly ended in 2021 before Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident.

Ad

Due to the twelve-year age gap, several grooming allegations were raised against Kim Soo-hyun. Additionally, during the DUI incident, Garosero Research Institute stated that Kim Soo-hyun and the Gold Medalist took care of the issue and helped Kim Sae-ron with the financial complications. They also paid her 700 million KRW on behalf of Sae-ron's compensation fee.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was also during the time that Kim Sae-ron was under Gold Medalist. She joined the agency in 2019 during the time of her alleged relationship with Soo-hyun, and soon after the DUI incident, she left the agency. However, she left with the promise of repaying the fee in small fractions. In 2024, she received a notice from Gold Medalist asking her to pay back the fee.

Since she did not had the financial stability to do the same, she contacted Soo-hyun regarding this. Garosero Research Institute continued to allege that there was no response from the actor's side. Additionally, the actress's phone number was allegedly leaked to the journalists, thereby increasing media pressure on her.

Ad

Since Kim Sae-ron was unable to handle the situation, she reportedly took her own life on February 14, 2025, which marks the birthday of Soo-hyun. However, Gold Medalist, on March 14, denied the direct connection of Soo-hyun with Sae-ron's debt and also refuted other allegations raised towards the actor through the Garosero Research Institute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback