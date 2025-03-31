Actor Kim Soo-hyun addressed the media on March 31 at 4:30 pm in an emergency press conference held at a hotel in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The event came in response to the allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Despite the controversy, the session proceeded without a Q&A segment, which led to criticism from both the press and the public.

Kim Soo-hyun's legal representative, Kim Jong-bok from LKB & Partners, attended the event and outlined the actor’s official stance on the allegations. The absence of a Q&A session drew backlash, with many arguing that it failed to address public concerns. In defense of this decision, Kim Jong-bok explained:

"Because the complaint has been officially submitted, the matter is now subject to an investigation and requires legal judgment. That is why we chose not to conduct a Q&A session today.”

As per the report of South Korean media outlet Kbizoom, hundreds of reporters, photographers, and video crews gathered at the venue for the press conference. The agency’s CEO, Ahn Sung-soo, emphasized before the event that there would be no opportunity for questions, reinforcing that the statements issued were final. During the press conference, Kim Soo-hyun's legal representative, Kim Jong-bok, provided further clarification on the legal action being pursued.

“Since there will be no Q&A session today, I would like to provide answers to some common questions the media may have. Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, have filed criminal complaints and civil lawsuits to clarify the facts." he stated.

He confirmed that Kim Soo-hyun’s legal representatives have officially filed a lawsuit demanding 12 billion won in damages from Kim Sae-ron’s family. The case has been submitted to the Seoul District Court against the late actress’s relatives, an individual claiming to be her aunt, and the person managing Garosero Research Institute. In addition to the lawsuit, a criminal complaint for defamation has also been initiated against these individuals.

During the press conference, Kim Soo-hyun addressed the public's interest regarding his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron. He expressed regret over the situation and acknowledged its emotional impact on everyone involved. Kim Soo-Hyun confirmed that he and Kim Sae-ron had been in a relationship for about one year, five years ago. He also clarified that they were no longer together when the drama Queen of Tears aired.

He acknowledged the criticism he faced for remaining silent when a photograph of them surfaced during that time. Kim Soo-hyun explained that he chose to prioritize his responsibilities as the lead actor, focusing on protecting his colleagues, crew members, staff, and his agency.

"When 'Queen of Tears' was airing, there were so many things I had to protect as a lead actor. At that time, if I admitted to the relationship with the person I dated a few years ago, what would happen? What would happen to the actors I act with, all the staff who stayed up all night on set, the production company that put everything on the line for this work, and my company family?" Kim Soo-hyun said.

He shared that he prioritized his professional obligations over personal matters, which led to constant fear and anxiety about the potential consequences. Despite the ongoing scrutiny, he stated that he would make the same decision again, emphasizing that it was his responsibility as a public figure.

Expressing regret over the pain caused by the controversy, Kim apologized to those who supported him. He acknowledged the criticism regarding his choices, stating that his decisions were made with the intent to protect those connected to him.

Kim further responded to allegations concerning KakaoTalk messages that were allegedly exchanged between him and Kim Sae-ron in 2016 and 2018.

"The bereaved family is using KakaoTalk to frame me as a pedophile and a groomer of minors. The people talking to the deceased in the 2016 and 2018 Kakao Talk messages are different people." Stated Kim Soo-hyun.

He stated that manipulated evidence, including altered timestamps and edited images, is being used against him. As legal disputes continue, Kim Soo-hyun has reiterated his commitment to validating all the claims through formal investigations.

His agency, Gold Medalist, has initiated legal proceedings against those disseminating misinformation. Despite facing significant backlash, he has asserted that while he is prepared to take accountability for his past decisions, he firmly denies any fabricated allegations. Furthermore, he has emphasized the necessity of addressing all claims against him to be thoroughly examined through appropriate legal channels.

The controversy revolves around allegations made by Kim Sae-ron's family. They claimed Kim Soo-hyun was allegedly involved in a relationship with her starting in 2015 when she was still a minor. Additionally, they accused Gold Medalist, the agency co-owned by Kim Soo-hyun and formerly managing Kim Sae-ron, of pressuring her to repay 700 million KRW in damages after her driving under the influence (DUI) incident.

Initially, Kim Soo-hyun denied any romantic involvement with Kim Sae-ron. However, he later acknowledged that they were in a relationship from the summer of 2019 until the fall of 2020, emphasizing that their association commenced only after she had reached adulthood.

Despite the structured nature of the event, the significant media presence reflected the high level of public interest and the demand for transparency regarding the situation.

