Kim Soo-hyun omitted from Good Day episode 6 trailer amid dating allegations scandal

Actor Kim Soo-hyun has been notably omitted from the latest teaser of MBC’s Good Day amid ongoing dating allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron. On March 25, a 40-second preview for episode 6 was released on the YouTube channel TEO (@TEO_universe), showcasing the cast participating in a quiz segment.

The teaser showcased appearances by Defconn, Hong Jin-kyung, Jung Hyung-don, Kwanghee, Hoshi, Code Kunst, and Jung Hae-in. A highlight included G-Dragon awkwardly trying to mimic aespa’s Whiplash choreography and apologizing to the girl group.

However, Kim Soo-hyun was completely absent from the preview, raising speculations regarding the production team’s stance on his controversy.

In the previous episode, Kim Soo-hyun appeared as part of the “88 line” alongside Jung Hae-in, Kwanghee, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Im Si-wan.

His sudden absence in the new teaser follows the production team’s earlier statement addressing the public backlash over his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

This episode 6 of Good Day is scheduled to air on pm KST.

Kim Soo-hyun’s controversy sparks backlash, edits on Good Day following postponement of Knock-Off

Good Day, a music variety show centered around the creative process of producing a hit song, premiered on February 16, 2025, on MBC and Disney Plus.

Leading the show is BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, who steps into the role of producer, collaborating with artists from various fields.

The first episode brought together a diverse group of guests, including actor Kim Soo-hyun, producer Code Kunst, webtoon creator Kian84, and comedians Jo Sae-ho, Jung Hyung-don, and Defconn, setting the stage for an exciting musical journey.

Previously, after the controversy with Kim broke out, the Good Day team announced that they would minimize Kim Soo-hyun’s appearance and discard recordings made on March 13.

They also delayed the broadcast by a week to reorganize the content, citing their intent to protect the show’s original purpose, cast sincerity, and viewer support.

This decision has sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Some demanded to see Kim Soo-hyun’s footage, while others supported the edit and his removal.

Many netizens praised the production team’s editing efforts, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation.

Previously, Good Day’s production team faced criticism after Kim Soo-hyun appeared in the March 16, 2025, episode despite earlier plans to remove his scenes due to his controversy.

The actor had taken part in the recording on March 13, leading to a few of his clips airing.

In response to the backlash, the team released an official statement on March 17 through their social media. They apologized to viewers and shared that they had re-edited the episode to minimize Kim Soo-hyun’s appearance as much as possible.

The team added that they were concerned about the controversy affecting the show’s message and the hard work of the cast.

They further explained that the March 16 broadcast was an urgent edit, leading to a shorter runtime and missing elements. According to The Korea Times, the team said:

“The broadcast ended up being about 10 minutes shorter after removing his scenes, resulting in some gaps in the flow.”

For those who are unfamiliar, the controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun and the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron has grown more serious in recent weeks.

The issue surfaced after Kim Sae-ron passed away on February 16, 2025, leading to a wave of allegations, legal actions, and media attention.

Tensions escalated on March 10 when Kim Sae-ron’s aunt appeared on the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute. During the broadcast, she claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and Sae-ron were romantically involved, allegedly starting their relationship when Sae-ron was just 15 and Kim was 27.

She also revealed that Gold Medalist, Kim’s agency, had initially paid 700 million KRW in damages after Sae-ron’s DUI case in 2022 but later demanded repayment through legal means in 2024.

According to the family, this added financial pressure contributed to Sae-ron’s mental distress before her death.

Further fueling the situation, Garo Sero Research Institute shared several photos, including one of a man believed to be Kim Soo-hyun, shirtless and washing dishes at Sae-ron’s home.

This triggered heated debates online, with grooming accusations spreading across social media platforms.

In response, Gold Medalist confirmed the two were in a relationship but stressed that it began in 2019 after Sae-ron became an adult. They firmly denied the claims about an underage relationship.

Meanwhile, on March 17, Sae-ron’s family took legal action by filing a defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who accused Sae-ron of lying about her relationship with the actor.

The family also demanded a public apology from the actor’s side, blaming them for further damaging their reputation.

The situation escalated again on March 20 when Gold Medalist announced legal action against Garo Sero Institute and members of Sae-ron’s family.

The agency accused them of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes by distributing private content without consent. They described it as a serious breach of privacy and promised to pursue strict legal measures.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has postponed the release of Kim Soo-hyun’s upcoming drama Knock-Off, originally scheduled for April, due to the ongoing controversy. As the situation continues to escalate, all eyes remain on how the case unfolds in the coming days.

