Kim Sae-ron's attorney reveals Kim Soo-hyun allegedly showed her intimate photos with an idol

On May 7, 2025, a new revelation emerged during a press conference held in Seoul involving Kim Soo-hyun. The session was led by Bu Ji-seok, who is the legal representative of the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family. The attorney disclosed an audio recording previously shared by the Garo Sero Institute, in which Kim Sae-ron allegedly opened up about her relationship with actor Kim Soo-hyun.

She accused Kim Soo-hyun of sending her intimate photos of himself with an idol while they were still involved.

The late actress further stated that Kim Soo-hyun allegedly saved the idol's contact under the name "Seaweed," referencing her scent. This disturbing detail sparked outrage online. According to the audio, Kim Sae-ron also mentioned that she would have exposed the situation earlier if she had the right support and circumstances to do so.

The nature of these claims has intensified the scrutiny surrounding Kim Soo-hyun's past relationships. According to SPOTV News, the late actress said,

"What was really 'crazy' was that he showed me pictures he took with her. He said that the idol he slept with smelled like seaweed, so he saved it on her phone as seaweed and sent it to me. If I had been able to, I would have exposed everything already. The first time was during winter vacation in my second year of middle school. Thinking back now, I think I was a victim of that too."

Kim Sae-ron’s family has moved forward with legal action, filing a complaint against Kim Soo-hyun for violating the Child Welfare Act. The attorney representing the family stated that the complaint includes allegations of inappropriate conduct during Kim Sae-ron's middle school years.

It marked the beginning of their alleged relationship. This contradicts Kim Soo-hyun's previous statements, where he claimed their relationship began only after she reached legal adulthood.

Legal actions against Kim Soo-hyun by Kim Sa-ron's side and public reaction intensify

The press conference marked the second time Kim Sae-ron's family publicly addressed their claims against Soo-hyun. During the event, the family insisted they possess evidence proving inappropriate behavior and have officially requested an investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

This includes charges of false accusation and violations of the Child Welfare Act. According to My Daily, the legal team of the actress's side said,

"This is attorney Bu-yu Boo-ji-seok of the law firm Boo-yu, representing the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae-ron. We held a press conference on March 27th. The reason for this was to put an end to the controversy by presenting evidence that the late Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun dated when she was a minor."

Soo-hyun has consistently denied any misconduct and asserted that their relationship began only when Kim Sae-ron was of legal age. He further filed a lawsuit against the family for defamation and spreading false information. However, the audio recording shared during the press conference has fueled speculation and cast doubt over his claims.

The legal dispute between Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron's family has taken a new turn. It followed shocking allegations and heated legal exchanges from both sides. On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul residence. The date also coincides with the actor's birthday. She was allegedly in a long-term relationship with him during her teenage years.

Her family's claims of inappropriate behavior and intimidation by the actor have fueled public outrage. However, Soo-hyun's representatives firmly deny the accusations.

The legal battle is expected to unfold in the coming weeks, with many closely watching how the case develops and whether more evidence will surface to support the claims made by Kim Sae-ron’s family.

