"We express serious concerns about the spread of false information"- Kim Soo-hyun's agency issues warning as Kim Sae-ron's side prepares press meet

Gold Medalist, the talent agency representing Kim Soo-hyun, released an official statement earlier today before a press conference organized by the attorney Bu Ji-seok for Kim Sae-ron’s family.

The session is scheduled for 2 pm local time. Garosero Research Institute's representative, Kim Se-ui, and attorney Bu from the law firm Buyu will be present at the location.

The agency voiced its apprehension regarding what it described as the possible release of misleading and unbalanced statements involving Kim Soo-hyun.

Referring to an earlier public appearance by Kim Sae-ron’s side, Gold Medalist suggested that similar unconfirmed remarks may be shared once again during this afternoon’s announcement.

“Following the last press conference, we express serious concerns about the spread of false information about Mr. Kim Soo-hyun. When writing articles about unconfirmed, one-sided claims, please confirm the facts with our company to prevent the spread, expansion, and reproduction of false information, which can cause unfair damage," the agency stated (per Sports World).

Details about the expected subject matter at the scheduled media address remain undisclosed.

The purpose of the press briefing was described as a “very serious matter.” Attorney Bu told YTN:

"I can talk about the exact details at the press conference. In addition to the serious crimes, there is evidence related to dating a minor."

Kim Soo-hyun faced controversy after the late Kim Sae-ron’s family claimed he had a relationship with her as a minor and pressured her over a drunk driving compensation debt.

In a March press conference, the actor said that they dated only after Kim Sae-ron became an adult in 2019.

He has since sued her family and Garosero for defamation, seeking 12 billion won in damages.

Kim Soo-hyun faces a second 2.8 billion KRW lawsuit from another brand amid endorsement fallout

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Gold Medalist have been hit with yet another lawsuit. This time with a 2.8 billion KRW (approximately $2.09 million) legal claim.

On May 2, 2025, YTN Star revealed that an anonymous brand, referred to as Company A, filed a formal complaint on April 25 with the Seoul Central District Court.

They indicted the 37-year-old and his label for breaching contract terms.

The firm is demanding compensation for damages following the cancellation of its endorsement deal with the actor, citing negative public sentiment surrounding his recent associations as the primary cause.

This legal action comes on the heels of a previous lawsuit reported by YTN on April 29, where two labels (identified as Companies A and B) jointly filed for nearly three billion KRW (around $2.09 million) in damages.

These companies claim losses from collapsed promotional contracts, all allegedly impacted by Kim Soo-hyun’s ties to the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

At that time, attorney Park Sung-woo, representing the brands, explained that Kim Soo-hyun maintains sponsorship agreements with 15 companies, each worth between one billion KRW ($696,000) and 1.2 billion KRW ($890,000).

He noted that while most advertisers hesitate to be the first to sue a public figure, once one steps forward, others often follow suit.

If additional brands join the legal battle, compensation claims could soar past 10 billion KRW ($7.4 million).

The domino effect began in March 2025, when brands started cutting ties with the Queen of Tears star after the scandal linked to Kim Sae-ron erupted.

Dinto, a vegan cosmetics brand, was among the first to depart. Italian fashion house PRADA followed, ending its ambassador deal with the actor.

While grocery chain Homeplus has chosen to continue its contract, it has removed all visuals of Kim Soo-hyun from its website and ads.

Eider, an outdoor wear brand, confirmed it would honor the agreement but deleted related images from its social platforms.

Meanwhile, Shinhan Bank and Jeju Air took down his photos and restricted access to past campaigns.

