Ryu Seung-ryong confirmed to star in upcoming office drama Manager Kim

Ryu Seung-ryong has officially been cast for the upcoming JTBC drama, Manager Kim, which is set to debut in the latter half of 2025, as reported by Edaily on April 1. It tells the story of Kim Nak-soo, a middle-aged office worker who suddenly loses everything he values in his life.

It records Nak-soo's attempts to rise from that loss, go through a form of self-discovery, and come to the realization of who he is, other than just the manager he used to be.

The drama is an adaptation of Song Hee-goo's novel The Story of Manager Kim, Who Works at a Large Company in Seoul, which became popular. The book has received 10 million community views, outran headlines, and in a month, sold 300,000 copies.

What role does Ryu Seung-ryong play in Manager Kim?

Ryu Seung-ryong plays the role of veteran employee Kim Nak-soo, who is a salesman with over 25 years of experience and considerable talent. Nak-soo has always received promotions as a result of his talent as a salesman and earned the respect and reputation he has among his peers.

He was able to create a beautiful life for his family, which includes his wife and son.

He was also quite comfortable financially with an apartment in one of China's very valuable districts. At some point, Nak-soo slowly begins to slip away from everything at work and home. While dramatizing a serious issue, it embraces resilience, happiness, and the human condition.

"We think Ryu Seung-ryong is the perfect casting for the role of 'Kim Nak-soo' who will portray the joys and sorrows of life. We hope that the story of Chief Kim, which everyone has seen and experienced, will be a comfort to many people living in this era." said the production team.

More about Ryu Seung-ryong

Ryu Seung-ryong began his initial career in the theatre and then became known as a notable supporting actor in the Korean entertainment industry.

He achieved mainstream success with his roles in War of the Arrows, All About My Wife, Masquerade, Miracle in Cell No. 7, and The Admiral: Roaring Currents, the last of which became the highest-grossing film in the history of South Korean cinema.

He received the Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in Miracle in Cell No. 7.

He established himself as one of the best actors after leading the comedy film Extreme Job, which is one of the highest-grossing films in the history of South Korean cinema. He is also the first male actor from South Korea to appear in four different movies, with over 10 million viewers.

On television, Ryu Seung-ryong has been featured in notable drama titles such as Painter of the Wind, Personal Taste, Kingdom, and Moving. In addition to his acting, he is currently an adjunct professor in the Department of Acting Arts at Seoul Arts College.

His last project was the Netflix series Chicken Nugget, starring alongside Ahn Jae-hong. The story follows Choi Seon-man's (Ryu Seung-ryong) desperate journey to restore his daughter, Min-ah (played by Kim Yoo-jung), who mysteriously transforms into a chicken nugget.

