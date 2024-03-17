Chicken Nugget: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

On Friday, March 15, Netflix rolled out its latest K-drama series, Chicken Nugget, that intrigued several fans. The show, starring Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Ahn Jae-hong, revolves around a daughter of a machine company who enters a mysteriously delivered box-machine and turns into a chicken nugget.

Her dad and his intern join forces to bring her back to her human form and through that process they face several obstacles and learn new aspects of the unexplored world.

Towards the end of the show, it is revealed that the machine that turned Min-ah, the daughter, into a chicken nugget was brought to earth from another planet through aliens.

Just when they think that the father and intern have found the solution to turn back Min-ah, the machine runs out of power and they are forced to wait 50 years for her to be transformed.

However, the show ends in a hilariously light-hearted manner, leaving the viewers thrilled yet relieved.

Note: The following piece contains spoilers of the Netflix show, Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget: Final episode and ending explained

Towards the end of Chicken Nugget, viewers are made aware of the fact that the purple machine through which Min-ah turned into a chicken nugget first entered the Earth 200 years ago. The machine is a set of two that was brought by four aliens who use it to imitate themselves as humans.

However, when a man walking through the forest witnesses the aliens entering the Earth and using the machines, he creates malicious plans with the same.

He uses the machines to make himself look like the King and throws them in the river. Upon learning this, the aliens continue to stay on earth in an effort to find the two machines that will take them back to their home planet.

On the other hand, the man from the forest leaves behind a ink drawing of the machine that gets in the hands of a scientist and his nephew. One of the machines gets into his hand and he tries his best to bring it to function.

The nephew, on the other end, employs ideas to use the machine for his selfish purposes. Regardless, all the parties, the father and the intern, the four aliens, and the scientist and his nephew, are brought together in the second-last episode.

The aliens claim the device to be theirs and demand they take it and use its last bit of energy to take them back home. However, since Min-ah still stays as a chicken nugget, one of the aliens offers to take her back to their planet and transform her through the machines back in their planet.

While the process takes no longer than a day, the alien reveals the shocking fact that one day is fifty years on Earth.

Though the decision breaks the father's heart, he decides to accept the offer. In the last episode, fifty years later, we see that the father manages to stand strong at 106 years old just to reunite with his daughter.

The intern, who loved her one-sidedly, grew to be one of the biggest musicians in Korea. When the alien return to the intern, he brings Min-ah back still as a chicken nugget.

He explains that since humans have begun to make war weapons, the aliens are banned from visiting Earth and therefore, all machines that work in favor of humans have also ben destroyed.

While he couldn't turn her back into her human form, the alien gives the intern an option to turn back time at any given point in life in order to have Min-ah back in her human form.

The intern initially finds it hard to let go of the fame he's earned and the dream life he's created around himself.

However, he decides that Min-ah and her father's time together are more valuable. Therefore, the show ends exactly where it started, when Min-ah enters her dad's office to have lunch with him.

Chicken Nugget: Season 2 possibilities explored

While there haven't been any announcements or hints from Neftlix regarding Chicken Nugget's renewal for a second season, the possibility cannot be entirely dismissed.

Towards the end, viewers are met with the scene where Min-ah enters the office with lunch in her hand, and both the father and the intern greet her, just like how it was shown in the beginning of the series.

However, the camera then takes a shot of the machine that stands beside them. It showcases that it's unsure whether she got into the machine again.

Therefore, there could be a second season possible, narrating a different set of events that unfold.

Otherwise, given that all other aspects of Chicken Nugget have been tied up in the last episode, the chances of a second season are quite slim.

Regardless, netizens have been praising and commending the Netflix series that was short, enjoyable, and brought something new to the K-drama game.