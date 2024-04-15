Disney+ confirms production of upcoming drama Low Life starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Im Soo-jung, Yang Se-jong, and others 

On April 15, 2024, Disney+ Korea's Instagram account confirmed the production of the upcoming drama Low Life starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Im Soo-jung, Yang Se-jong, Kim Eui-sung, Kim Sung-oh, Kim Jong-soo, Lee Dong-hwi, Chung Yunho, and Kim Min.

"Casino director Kang Yeok-sung X Unborn Author Yoon Tae-ho. And the best meeting of actors you can trust! Here comes the diligent villains digging up relics under the sea. Low Life confirmed to release Disney+ in 2024!"

The upcoming drama Low Life depicts the story of villains searching for money buried deep in the sea

The upcoming thriller and suspense drama Low Life depicts the life of people who got the opportunity to make the money of their lifetime by searching for a treasure ship buried deep in the sea. The series is also also known as Country Bumpkin, The Hooligans, and the revised romanization for the series is titled Pain.

The drama Low Life is based on the webcomic Pain by Yoon Tae-ho, published between July 18, 2014, and August 25, 2015, through the South Korean company Kakao. It was inspired by a real-life incident that occurred in 1975 when a sunken 14th-century Chinese ship was found on the coast of Shinan, South Korea.

So far, only the characters of the veteran actor Ryu Seung-ryong and Yang Se-jong have been revealed for the upcoming series Low Life. While Ryu Seung-ryong was set to chronicle the character of Oh Gwan-seok, Yang Se-jong would breathe life into the existence of Oh Hee-dong, who was brought up by his Uncle Oh Gwan-seok.

Oh Gwan-seok, apart from taking care of Oh Hee-dong, had introduced him to the criminal world where all sorts of crimes, big or small, occurred. Due to his circumstances, Uncle lost consciousness a long time ago and would do everything in his range to make money, even if it was not legal in the eyes of the law.

As Oh Hee-dong grew up under such circumstances, he started working under his Uncle. The duo had to embark on an adventurous journey when Uncle Oh Gwan-seok received a request to rescue and dig the treasures from a drowned ship on the coast of Shinan, South Jeolla Province.

Subsequently, the cunning Uncle decided to accept the request under the impression that this opportunity would help him make lots of money. However, gossip regarding the drowned ship spread like wildfire in the town, which eventually drew people from different sections of the society to the Shinan, South Jeolla Province.

The upcoming drama Low Life will be helmed by director Kang Yoon-sung, famous for his projects, including Big Bet seasons 1 and 2, Kingdom: Crown Prince, Long Live The King, The Outlaws, Last Cincert, and others. He recently bagged the Best Director award for Big Bet in 2023 at the 59th Baejong Film Awards.

Low Life would be penned by screenwriters such as Yoon Tae-ho, Kang Yoon-sung, and An Seung-hwan. Yoon Tae-ho is known for his works, including Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Hope: Kitai Zero no Shinnyu Shain, Inside Men, Moss, and others.

More about Ryu Seung-ryong, Im Soo-jung, Yang Se-jong

The 53-year-old veteran actor Ryu Seung-ryong is one of the prominent celebrities in the South Korean Entertainment industry. He was the first and only Korean actor to star in four movies that surpassed over 10 million viewers each in South Korea. Ryu Seung-ryong is known for projects, including Miracle in Cell No.7, Extreme Job, Kingdom, and others.

He has recently starred in the smash hit series Moving and was nominated as the Best Actor for the drama at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Featuring Ryu Seung-ryong, Im Soo-jung, and Yang Se-jong (Image via ryuseungryong, soojunglim_ and bell.ysj/Instagram)

Im Soo-jung, also known as Lim Soo-jung, is a 44-year-old veteran actress who debuted in the South Korean Entertainment industry through a hit horror film, A Tale of Two Sisters, in 2023. She was known for roles, including Chicago Typewriter, School 4, Search: WWW, Melancholia, and others. She was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming drama Love Me.

The 31-year-old Yang Se-jong is a South Korean model and actor. After getting discharged from his mandatory military service on November 15, 2021, he signed with Blossom Entertainment the following month (December 9, 2021). The actor is known for several dramas, including Duel, Saimdang, Light's Diary, Thirty but Seventeen, Temperature of Love, Dr. Romantic, and others. He recently appeared in the Netflix drama Doona!, alongside Suzy.

The upcoming ten-episode drama, Low Life, is slated to premiere in 2025, as confirmed by Disney+ Korea via Instagram.

