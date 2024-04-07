Uncle Samsik: Everything we know so far about the upcoming drama featuring Song Kang-ho

Uncle Samsik, also known as Samsiki Samchon or Samcheekyi Samcheeok, is an upcoming South Korean business and historical drama featuring veteran actor Song Kang-ho. The series marks Song Kang-ho's first-ever drama since his debut in 1996. It will premiere globally in the month of May 2024 on Disney+.

The show is helmed and penned by director Shin Yeon-shick, who is best known for projects, including Cassiopeia, Romans 8:37, If You Were Me 7, Like a French Film, Fair Love, Great Actor, and more. The period drama features many prominent actors, such as Byun Yo-han, Jin Ki-joo, and others.

Uncle Samsik chronicles the story of two men during the turbulent period of the 1960s in South Korea

Uncle Samsik: Release date

The historical drama, Uncle Samsik, is slated to premiere on May 15, 2024, as confirmed by Disney+ on their Instagram account. Featuring sixteen episodes, the series is produced by Slingshot Studio.

The drama will drop its first five episodes on the premiere date, followed by the release of two episodes weekly and will continue to run till June 19, 2024, as reported by The Hindu.

Plot of the historical drama explored

According to MyDramaList, the official synopsis for the upcoming drama Uncle Samsik is as follows:

"Set in 1960s South Korea. The series follows two men through their bromance and the obstacles they face during a turbulent time in the country’s history."

The description continues:

"It depicts the story of Park Doo Chil, who is known as Uncle Samsik, who always has three meals a day, even during the war, and Kim San, an elite man from the Korean Military Academy, who wants to create a country where everyone lives well."

Cast explored

The star-studded cast line-up for Uncle Samsik includes popular personalities from the South Korean entertainment industry. Take a look at the cast members:

Song Kang-ho as Park Doo-chil/Uncle Samsik

Song Kang-ho is set to play the role of Uncle Samsik, also known as Park Doo-chil. Even during the chaotic times of war in the 1960s, Park Doo-chil manages to have three meals a day. One day, he meets an elite man, Kim San and the duo try to create a country where everyone can live a decent life.

Byun Yo-han as Kim San

Byun Yo-han will play an elite graduate named Kim San. He changes his major to economics while receiving training in the United States to create South Korea an industrial economy after his return. He is from the Korean Military Academy. However, Kim San finds it challenging to change the critical situation of the country, and at this moment, Uncle Samsik lends his hand to Kim San to fulfill his dream.

Lee Kyu-hyung as Kang Seong-min

Lee Kyu-hyung will essay the role of the candidate for next leader, Kang Seong-min.

Jin Ki-joo as Joo Yeo-jin

Jin Ki-joo will portray Kim San's lover named Joo Yeo-jin in Uncle Samsik - a wise elite woman.

Seo Hyun-woo as Jung Han-min

Seo Hyun-woo will breathe life into the character of a soldier, Jung Ha-min, from the Korean Military Academy. He goes to the US for training with Kim San. Instead of returning to his home country, he decides to contribute his time in the military and dream of being part of a revolution.

Tiffany Young as Rachel Jeong

Tiffany Young will play the younger sister of the director of Albright Foundation. The director supports Kim San and Jung Ha-min's training in the United States. Rachel Jeong approaches Kim San for a hidden intention.

The supporting cast of Uncle Samsik includes Oh Seung-hoon as Ahn Ki-cheol. He is the youngest son of the Ahn Yo-seop, the chairman of the Yough Association and president of Segang Textiles.

Meanwhile, Oh Kwang-rok will play the role of a politician, Joo In-tae, who never changes his stance on national prosperity and peaceful coexistence. Noh Jae-woo will portray Han-soo, the leader of the Seodaemun faction, while Ryu Tae-ho will play Choi Han-rim, who looks after Kim San's safety.

Originally, the drama was planned to have ten episodes. However, due to the storyline, the episodes have increased to sixteen to incorporate more plots and scenes.

The K-drama community is excited for Song Kang-ho's debut drama and can't wait to see how the cast members bring their characters to life.