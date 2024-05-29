Seoul International Drama Awards 2024: Everything we know so far

On Wednesday, May 29, the Seoul International Drama Awards shared details about the submissions for its several award categories this year. The award ceremony, expected to roll out between September 25 and 27, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding actors and stories released throughout the year.

The latest update about the entries highlights the names of several South Korean actors and K-dramas, which has delighted fans. Some of them include the recent tvN K-drama Queen of Tears and its male lead, Kim Soo-hyun, Reverant and its lead Kim Tae-ri, and the Japanese drama Eye Love You and its male lead, Chae Jung-hyeop, among others.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The awards committee have reportedly also received submissions for Western works such as Netflix's Three Bodies and Elsbeth. After learning about the actors and shows submitted for various categories at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, fans are excited to see the stars who'll be making it to the final nominations and attending the event and those who'll be taking their trophies home.

Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 shares information about results of entry submission

The Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) is an annual award ceremony based in Seoul, Korea, that awards excellence in K-drama and international television production categories. The ceremony, which has been running since 2006, aims to develop the drama industry globally and celebrate artists who have contributed to it significantly.

The SDA 2024 has two main categories: the ‘International Competition' and the ‘K-Drama Competition.’ According to SDA's official website, the 'International Competition' category considers outstanding works from around the world, including K-dramas. However, the ‘K-Drama Competition’ only considers domestic programs produced by Korean production companies or broadcasters.

For the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, the 'International and K-drama Category (Actors)' reportedly received submissions for Kim Soo-hyun (Queen of Tears), Kim Tae-ri (Reverant), Song Kang-ho (Uncle Samsik), Chae Jong-yup (Eye Love You), Ana Schutt (Push), Ansel Elgort (Tokyo Vice 2), and Jin Cheol-won (Tutu Jangbuju). However, nominations and specific categories have yet to be revealed.

K-dramas that have reportedly been submitted for consideration include Vigilante, Uncle Samsik, Moving, Queen of Tears, My Dearest, and Lovers.

Expand Tweet

When the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 releases its full list, more shows from both the K-drama and international categories are expected to be added.

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 also announced a few hints on the submissions for the individual awards. Sussana White of Rich American Girls' fame and Jack Williams from The Tourist 2 were reportedly included on the list.

It has also been shared that all six continents of the Seoul Drama Awards have participated in the award ceremony following South Africa's recent entry. This is the first time all six continents have participated in the award ceremony in five years.

On the other hand, 53 dramas were reportedly submitted from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and GLOBO, and they were from countries such as Iraq, Latvia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

Given the scale of the award ceremony and its significant stance in the entertainment industry, netizens are thrilled to see it roll out in September.