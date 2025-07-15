"Criminal" - Shaquille O'Neal enraged after Kobe Bryant snub from Top 10 NBA players ever list; Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird made the cut

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't too thrilled after Kobe Bryant got snubbed from the Top 10 NBA players ever list. O'Neal and Bryant played together for eight seasons with the LA Lakers, winning three NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. Other legends who made the cut were Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird and Tim Duncan.

Ad

Bleacher Report shared their latest Top 100 rankings, including the Top 10 composed of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Russell, Shaq, Duncan, Bird, Chamberlain and Steph Curry.

Bryant was at number 11, followed by Hakeem Olajuwon. The list was made by B/R's staff, so it's still up for debate, especially on the internet. Shaq got in on it by pointing out Kobe's place in the rankings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kobe at 11 is criminal," Shaq tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant didn't see eye-to-eye at times during their careers, but he recognized the greatness of the "Black Mamba." There's no debate that he's the second-greatest shooting guard ever behind Michael Jordan, so he has a claim for being a Top 10 player ever.

However, all the legends above him also have the accolades to back up being in the Top 10. Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain played in a different era, but they are pioneers and had a lot of impact on the game.

Ad

Larry Bird has been universally praised by his peers, and the NBA might have never survived if it weren't for him and Magic Johnson. Tim Duncan's personality wasn't good for television, but he's as great as Kobe and Shaq. He has the same number of rings as Kobe and has more MVPs than both LA Lakers legends.

As for Steph Curry, he revolutionized the game of basketball, and his influence will remain for generations to come.

Ad

Who is in Shaquille O'Neal's Top 10 list?

Who is in Shaquille O'Neal's Top 10 list? (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no right or wrong answer when it comes to having your own Top 10 list. Shaquille O'Neal revealed his Top 10 NBA players of all time last month while speaking to Netflix to promote his new series on the platform called "Power Moves."

Ad

Here is Shaq's list.

Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant LeBron James Magic Johnson Bill Russell Wilt Chamberlain Larry Bird Hakeem Olajuwon Tim Duncan Julius Erving

Shaq removed himself and put Erving, who was one of his favorite players growing up, in the Top 10. He also snubbed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with whom he wasn't on good terms for years, though they squashed their beef in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More