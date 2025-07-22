"This tour is so sloppy and disorganized" — Internet reacts to Lady Gaga stumbling and falling during Mayhem Ball tour stop in Vegas

A video of Lady Gaga stumbling and falling during one of her recent Las Vegas shows amid &quot;The Mayhem Ball&quot; tour went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, the Bad Romance singer is currently on her eighth concert tour following the release of her highly anticipated 2025 album, Mayhem.Lady Gaga kicked off her global tour with a string of shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking to the stage on July 16, 18, and 19. On July 21, a video of the singer taking a spill during a show made its way onto social media.The fall occurred while Gaga was performing Vanish into You from her Mayhem album. The singer was not on stage, rather, she made her way around the barricade near fans when the incident occurred. The area seemed slippery as a cameraman is first seen tripping, with Lady Gaga reaching over to stabilize him.She continued with her performance and, while rounding a corner near the barricade, she tripped and caught herself the first time. However, she tripped a second time and fell, while security and other cameramen rushed to help her. The singer quickly recovered and got up, and without missing a beat, continued singing Vanish into You.As the clip of Lady Gaga's fall amid her concert went viral on social media, several netizens responded with concern and criticism, with one user stating that the tour seemed &quot;sloppy and disorganized.&quot;&quot;This tour is so sloppy and disorganized.&quot;Several netizens wondered why the floor was so slippery, while one user wondered if the slip could result in a &quot;workplace lawsuit.&quot;&quot;Something was up with that floor. The cameraman slipped, and then she slipped,&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;So many things happened in 12 seconds,&quot; another person added.&quot;When you realize touring nowadays is the cash grab for musicians, so the less money spent on production is more money in her pocket.... im screaming at her falling, but that is a workplace lawsuit waiting to happen with the cameraman,&quot; someone else commented.&quot;Why is the damn floor so slippery,&quot; another user said.Others seemed to find the humor in the situation, claiming that the fall was due to the Mercury retrograde.&quot;No way mother. You never fell on us. THIS IS MERCURY RETROGRADE,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;As it should, the album called MAYHEM for reasons,&quot; another person added.Meanwhile, Lady Gaga's fans praised her for continuing with the show despite the mishap.&quot;She got back up like nothing happened, queen. But I hope it didn’t hurt,&quot; one person wrote.&quot;I do not have the temperament to continue a show after fixing the camera for the camera.. slipping… And then falling…&quot; someone else commented.Lady Gaga initially had no plans for a 2025 tourLady Gaga's &quot;The Mayhem Ball&quot; is an expansion of the singer's 2025 Coachella performance, where she was touted as one of the headliners. Following the release of her album, Mayhem, in March 2025, the singer revealed she initially had no plans to tour this year after her Coachella performances and Singapore shows in May.However, in her Instagram post uploaded on March 26, 2025, the singer announced her new tour, adding that she was inspired by the &quot;incredible response to the new album.&quot;&quot;I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait,&quot; Lady Gaga wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing her Vegas shows, Lady Gaga will continue the North American leg with concerts in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago between August and September.From September to November, Gaga will embark on the European leg with shows in London, Manchester, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Lyon, and Paris. Following this, the singer will tour Australia in December 2025 and Japan in January 2026, concluding the tour with the final show in Tokyo on January 30, 2026.Lady Gaga's setlist for &quot;The Mayhem Ball&quot; includes a mix of her latest songs and her old hits. The four-act show begins with Bloody Mary and includes Poker Face, Paparazzi, Alejandro, Applause, Die With A Smile, and Shallow, among other songs.The finale concludes with Bad Romance, with Gaga reappearing makeup-less on stage for the encore, performing How Bad Do U Want Me.Lady Gaga's next set of shows will be at the Chase Center in San Francisco on July 22, 24, and 26.