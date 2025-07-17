"Mother Monster never misses a chance to slay" — Internet reacts to Lady Gaga’s cape turning rainbow-colored on the first night of Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga kicked off her eighth concert tour, the Mayhem Ball Tour, on July 16, 2025, with a set of visually appealing performances that she is best known for. At one point in the show, Gaga's cape turned rainbow-colored during the performance of her 2009 track Paparazzi.
The long cape that was initially white turned multicolored the moment Gaga put down her prop crutches and created a stunning visual, showcasing the cape flowing behind her as she put on a performance. Videos of the moment have since gone viral, and netizens took to X to express their opinions on the same.
Praising the Judas singer, an X user tweeted:
"Mother Monster never misses a chance to slay 💅"
"Only Gaga can turn a cape into a whole moment 🔥" an X user commented
"Gaga's rainbow cape is pure performance magic. Slaying the Mayhem Ball Tour opening night." another X user mentioned
"There is no doubt this woman is a PERFORMER! She cannot be beat!" an internet user stated
"Lady Gaga is the most magnificent artist ✨✨" another internet user said
Additionally, internet users praised Lady Gaga's support for the LGBTQIA+ community through her performance:
"she said every month is a pride month so y'all better respect QUEER people" a netizen tweeted
"Oh Gaga will always be supportive of the LGBTQIA+ even if it’s not Pride Month!" another netizen remarked
"She's appealing to the LGBTQ+ community." an X user expressed
"I wasn’t planning to tour this year": When Lady Gaga shared her vision for the Mayhem Ball Tour
Lady Gaga announced the Mayhem Ball Tour in March 2025, the tickets of which went on sale on April 3, 2025. According to Gaga's statement on the Avicii Arena website, the singer mentioned that it is her first arena tour since 2018.
Expressing her love for concert tours, the singer mentioned that "there's something electric about a stadium" and that she loved every moment of such shows. She added that her vision for the Mayhem Ball was to curate a different kind of experience, something "more intimate, closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”
The Poker Face singer took to Instagram on March 26, 2025, to announce the dates of her Mayhem Ball tour and penned a lengthy caption highlighting how the tour came into existence. Lady Gaga wrote:
"I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks."
Gaga added that she and her team chose areas for the Mayhem Ball tour, allowing her to control the details of the show in a manner that artists can't with stadiums. The singer also mentioned that the tour is designed to deliver a "theatrical and electrifying experience" that brings Mayhem to life just like she envisions.
During the opening night of her Mayhem Ball tour, Lady Gaga performed some of her iconic tracks like Bad Romance, Scheiße, Garden of Eden, Perfect Celebrity, Just Dance, and more.
Gaga's tour is set to conclude on January 30, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.