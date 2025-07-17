"Mother Monster never misses a chance to slay" — Internet reacts to Lady Gaga’s cape turning rainbow-colored on the first night of Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga kicked off her eighth concert tour, the Mayhem Ball Tour, on July 16, 2025, with a set of visually appealing performances that she is best known for. At one point in the show, Gaga's cape turned rainbow-colored during the performance of her 2009 track Paparazzi.

Ad

The long cape that was initially white turned multicolored the moment Gaga put down her prop crutches and created a stunning visual, showcasing the cape flowing behind her as she put on a performance. Videos of the moment have since gone viral, and netizens took to X to express their opinions on the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Praising the Judas singer, an X user tweeted:

"Mother Monster never misses a chance to slay 💅"

Doc 🥕 @DeSciJeremy LINK Mother Monster never misses a chance to slay 💅

Ad

"Only Gaga can turn a cape into a whole moment 🔥" an X user commented

"Gaga's rainbow cape is pure performance magic. Slaying the Mayhem Ball Tour opening night." another X user mentioned

"There is no doubt this woman is a PERFORMER! She cannot be beat!" an internet user stated

"Lady Gaga is the most magnificent artist ✨✨" another internet user said

Ad

Additionally, internet users praised Lady Gaga's support for the LGBTQIA+ community through her performance:

"she said every month is a pride month so y'all better respect QUEER people" a netizen tweeted

"Oh Gaga will always be supportive of the LGBTQIA+ even if it’s not Pride Month!" another netizen remarked

"She's appealing to the LGBTQ+ community." an X user expressed

Ad

"I wasn’t planning to tour this year": When Lady Gaga shared her vision for the Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga announced the Mayhem Ball Tour in March 2025, the tickets of which went on sale on April 3, 2025. According to Gaga's statement on the Avicii Arena website, the singer mentioned that it is her first arena tour since 2018.

Ad

Expressing her love for concert tours, the singer mentioned that "there's something electric about a stadium" and that she loved every moment of such shows. She added that her vision for the Mayhem Ball was to curate a different kind of experience, something "more intimate, closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Ad

The Poker Face singer took to Instagram on March 26, 2025, to announce the dates of her Mayhem Ball tour and penned a lengthy caption highlighting how the tour came into existence. Lady Gaga wrote:

"I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks."

Ad

Gaga added that she and her team chose areas for the Mayhem Ball tour, allowing her to control the details of the show in a manner that artists can't with stadiums. The singer also mentioned that the tour is designed to deliver a "theatrical and electrifying experience" that brings Mayhem to life just like she envisions.

During the opening night of her Mayhem Ball tour, Lady Gaga performed some of her iconic tracks like Bad Romance, Scheiße, Garden of Eden, Perfect Celebrity, Just Dance, and more.

Gaga's tour is set to conclude on January 30, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More