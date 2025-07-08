What is Lady Gaga's favorite drink? Singer's choice of beverage goes viral on social media

On Monday, July 8, USA Today took to X and posted a viral tweet about Lady Gaga's favorite drink. According to a tweet, the singer's favorite cocktail was a mix of red wine and Diet Coke. Netizens did not waste time and soon reacted to this combination. The tweet read:

"Lady Gaga's drink of choice is red wine mixed with diet coke. The combination is going viral on social media after the celebrity recently revealed her preference for the cocktail in an online interview."

The tweet included clips of several netizens trying out the cocktail and sharing their opinions on the same. According to the post, the drink was essentially known as Kalimotxo, a Spanish cocktail, traditionally made with equal parts of red wine and a cola-based soft drink.

Lady Gaga reportedly enjoys her version of the drink with Diet Coke and maraschino cherries. The tweet by USA Today amassed more than 15K views since it was posted on the social media platform. Several videos have surfaced online, with people trying out and reviewing the drink, allegedly preferred by Gaga.

While the tweet claimed that the information was given out by Gaga in some online interview, the link to that source could not be found at the time of writing. The cocktail buzz came just a week after Lady Gaga made headlines following reports that she was going to perform at Jeff Bezos' wedding.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, rumors began circulating that Bezos turned down Gaga's performance after she allegedly requested a fee of $6 million. Elton John's name also surfaced in similar rumors. TMZ later debunked the rumors, stating that no such deal had happened between Bezos and either of the artists.

No official response had been given by any of the involved parties.

Exploring more about Lady Gaga's favorite drink

As mentioned previously, Lady Gaga's favorite cocktail was Kalimotxo, a classic that originated in the Basque Country. It is also widely preferred throughout Spain, according to a 2013 report by The New York Times. The primary reason that this cocktail is popular is its simplicity and affordability.

This cocktail, typically made with equal parts red wine and cola, is known by different names across the world. It is commonly served over ice or “on the rocks.”

While the recent tweet suggested that red wine with Diet Coke was Gaga's favorite cocktail combination, an article by Thrillist published in May 2017 suggested that the singer was very fond of Jameson.

Many netizens who have since tried the unconventional cocktail combination apparently preferred by Lady Gaga have responded positively. However, the singer is yet to drop any reaction to the latest trend.

Lady Gaga is all set to start her Mayhem Ball tour with the first show in Las Vegas

In separate news, Lady Gaga is set to launch her upcoming album tour called The Mayhem Ball on July 16 with the first three shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For the unversed, this tour is meant to promote Gaga's 2025 album titled Mayhem. The singer would take her second stop in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

According to KQED, the San Francisco shows on July 22, 24, and 26 will begin at 8 pm local time, with gates opening at 7 pm. The outlet further reported the rules regarding what kind of bags are allowed inside the venue. According to the reports, backpacks are not permitted unless they are single-compartment drawstring ones.

Concertgoers should also refrain from carrying items such as masks covering the entire face, bottles and cans, lights, tripods, weapons, selfie sticks, and noise-making objects like whistles. Items like baby bags, formulas, and umbrellas are permitted at the Chase Center shows.

Following San Francisco, Lady Gaga will later cover several other cities across the U.S, including Seattle, New York City, Miami, Inglewood, and Chicago. In September, the singer will head to European cities for the international leg of the tour.

The European leg will begin with the first show in London on September 29. The tour is set to conclude with its final performance in Tokyo, Japan, on January 29, 2026.

Fans had shown immense excitement about the upcoming tour of the singer. In an Instagram post, the singer initially stated that she had no plans on conducting the tour this year.

