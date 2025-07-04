Lauren Sanchez's designer dress mysteriously disappears just days after tying the knot with Jeff Bezos

Former American journalist Lauren Sanchez, who tied the knot with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos on June 27, 2025, recently faced an unexpected incident. One of the 27 designer dresses she wore over the wedding weekend reportedly went missing.

According to The Guardian's report dated July 3, 2025, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera was the first to break the news of the missing dress. The Italian news outlet claimed the dress was stolen, potentially by an “elegantly dressed party crasher” who slipped past security and gatecrashed the party on the island where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exchanged vows.

However, sources familiar with the incident confirmed that while one of the dresses had gone missing, there was no evidence of theft. The exact time and place of disappearance were also unclear.

The same sources further emphasized that no police report had been filed in relation to the missing gown. Additionally, they stated that there was a general expectation that the dress would eventually “turn up.” They also dismissed reports of a separate alleged incident in which a wedding dress was said to have caught fire and refuted claims that outsiders had infiltrated the celebrations.

A Daily Mail article dated July 3, 2025, also noted that it was unknown which of the designer dresses had gone missing. However, the report confirmed that it was not the lacy white Dolce & Gabbana turtleneck gown Sanchez wore during the wedding ceremony itself.

Every dress Lauren Sanchez wore to her lavish wedding with Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice ahead of their wedding (Image via Getty)

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos celebrated their $50 million lavish multiday wedding festivities in Venice at the end of June 2025. The couple officially exchanged vows on June 27, 2025. However, Sanchez turned heads throughout the celebrations with a series of high-fashion looks, spanning classic vintage to modern couture, as per a Business Insider report dated June 30, 2025.

On June 25, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrived in Venice. Sanchez opted for a sleek, black dress paired with $510 Celine sunglasses as they headed to their hotel.

Later that day, she was seen leaving the hotel in a rare 2003 Alexander McQueen dress sourced from Tab Vintage. Alexis Novak, founder of the vintage boutique, shared with Business Insider that the one-shoulder piece was most likely a handmade sample crafted with stripes of mother-of-pearl buttons.

At the welcome party on June 26, Sanchez wore a bold Schiaparelli strapless dress from the brand’s Spring 2025 couture collection. It featured a dramatic metallic corset under a broad satin band. The band and the form-fitting skirt featured ornate print and floral embroidery.

On the morning of her wedding day, June 27, before the ceremony began, Sanchez left her hotel in a cream-colored Dior suit. The suit had a knee-length skirt and a puff-sleeved button-down top. She also wore black Jimmy Choo heels and $505 Tom Ford sunglasses, as per Business Insider.

For the wedding ceremony with Jeff Bezos, Sanchez chose a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana gown. The mermaid-style dress had a high neckline and hand-applied lace on the long sleeves. It had buttons trailing down the center, a sweeping train, and a floor-length veil. The gown paid homage to cinematic icon Sophia Loren’s lace wedding dress in the 1958 film Houseboat.

In an interview with Vogue, Sanchez revealed that the gown took "900 hours of atelier work" to complete. She further added that the gown was a "departure from what people expect" her to wear and marked a shift in her personal evolution,

"It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," the former journalist explained during the interview.

The day after their wedding, on June 28, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez visited the legendary Harry’s Bar in Venice. It was their first appearance as husband and wife. Sanchez wore a black dress and a wide-brimmed sun hat during this appearance.

For the final day of festivities, she wore a rose-pink Atelier Versace gown designed by Donatella Versace. The gown, made from hand-pleated silk chiffon, featured a fitted strapless silhouette. The bodice was embroidered with rose gold, bronze, and gold Swarovski crystals.

At present, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are on their honeymoon. According to Page Six, the couple arrived in Taormina, Sicily, aboard Bezos’s super-yacht and were then flown by helicopter to the scenic hilltop town. The couple is currently staying at the luxurious San Domenico Palace, the hotel featured in the series The White Lotus.

