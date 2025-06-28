"Resembles a walking p*nis" — Maureen Callahan claims Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have undergone physical transformation since they began dating

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tied the knot with journalist Lauren Sanchez on Friday in Venice. Around 200 guests, including many A-listers, were invited to the three-day wedding celebration in Italy. The couple welcomed guests with a grand party on June 26, and the celebration is expected to culminate with another grand party on Saturday.

Podcaster Megyn Kelly has now reacted to Jeff Bezos' wedding. Kelly was joined by Maureen Callahan in the YouTube video uploaded on June 28. Maureen commented on the body transformations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez while reacting to the yacht foam party that took place days ahead of the wedding.

"Jeff has transformed himself into some sort of very taut, muscular, bald, glowing personage that to me resembles a walking p*nis. The foam party feels very frat boy to me; it's like, "Look at me," like the foam coming out is like a huge ejaculation of, "Look at my sexual prowess; I am a hot guy." Maureen commented.

The columnist also commented on Lauren Sanchez's body transformation. She said:

"Ever since he [Jeff Bezos] split with MacKenzie Scott and you know his relationship, his extramarital relationship with Lauren, came to light, they've both undergone significant physical transformations; her face has become a sea of injectables, a repository for injectables, as have, apparently, her breasts and her butt."

Megyn Kelly agreed with Maureen's comment about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's body transformation.

"You're right that he's like so bald and his head is so round he does look a little too taut and it does give penis vibes... I don't know what she's doing cuz she, unlike him, she was more beautiful before," Kelly added.

As per E! News, the couple enjoyed a foam party on June 22 on Jeff Bezos' $500 million yacht off the coast of Croatia. The party was a birthday celebration of Lauren’s son Evan, who turned 19.

Megyn Kelly and Maureen Callahan took a dig at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding guest list

The high-profile wedding was attended by some big names. Familiar faces like Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians, Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King joined the celebration along with many other A-listers. As reported by the BBC, the guest list was limited to some 200 people.

In a 14-minute video, Megyn Kelly and Maureen Callahan made remarks about the "super tight" guest list at the Amazon founder's wedding and drew parallels with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

"This is exactly what Meghan and Harry did; the bigger your name, the more likely you were to get an invite, because what matters to them is that it's a star-studded event, not that they have dear friends who love them standing up for them when they take a sacred vow," Megyn said.

In addition to commenting on the guest list, Megyn Kelly called the yacht celebration "excessiveness."

As per Us Weekly, Jeff and Lauren's romantic relationship was first rumored in 2019. The couple got engaged in 2023 during a vacation in Europe, and on June 27, 2025, they exchanged marital vows.

Bezos shares four children with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Lauren has two children with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell and a son with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez.

