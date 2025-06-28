"He's always been a hypocrite": Backlash erupts as netizens call out known environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio for attending Jeff Bezos' wedding

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was one of the celebrity guests at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding, is now facing backlash. Apart from his longstanding acting career, DiCaprio is also known for his climate activism.

However, Jeff and Lauren's 3-day wedding celebration has raised questions about the billionaire's lack of empathy for the environment. Attendees at the ceremonies are also facing criticism for being accomplices in an act that caused a setback to any environmental progress made so far.

Internet slams celebrities for partaking in Jeff Bezos' wedding celebrations. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

According to Firstpost, the couple sent 90 private jets for their invitees to arrive in Venice and arranged for nearly 30 water taxis for transport within the city. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's entire nuptials cost over $46 million.

Private jets emit greenhouse gases and a high level of carbon, which significantly affects the environment. Hence, netizens critiqued eco-activist Leonardo DiCaprio's presence at a wedding that directly contributed to harming the environment. One Reddit user wrote:

"Wow. But he’s always been a hypocrite about environmentalism"

Netizens call out DiCaprio for attending Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's wedding. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

Several people claimed DiCaprio's activism was likely for show and not out of genuine concern for the environment.

"Leo is a great actor but I never believed that nonsense about him caring about the environment", voiced one person.

"They are all in the club yall - they don’t give a f**k about us or the planet. It’s all for PR", wrote one more.

"The way any good done by one person recycling for a year is undone by a private jet flight (of which many were probably taken to get to this damn wedding) makes me feel so cynical and jaded tbh", said another user.

Some also called out Orlando Bloom for attending the wedding. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also an environmental conservationist.

"The Kardashians, Sweeney and others aren't shocking but Leo & Orlando", commented an individual.

Netizens called out other attendees for traveling via private jets and other vehicles that leave behind a high carbon footprint.

"And the fact that most of them flew in on privet jets from the same damm airport..f***ers couldn't even carpool (or jetpool)", chided one user.

Leonardo DiCaprio and climate activism

According to Bottletop's Togetherband, Leonardo DiCaprio initially wished to become a marine biologist before pursuing acting. He has been outspoken about his environmental and climate concerns from a young age.

At 24, he met with the 45th U.S. Vice President, Al Gore, a known environmentalist, at the White House to discuss global warming. In 1998, he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, focusing on climate change, ocean and wildlands conservation, and other planetary issues.

DiCaprio is also a supporter of vegan and plant-based diets. He is an investor in Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat company. In 2014, the Oscar-winning actor spoke at the United Nations as a Messenger of Peace, addressing climate change.

In his acceptance speech after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for The Revenant in 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio said:

"Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating."

Aside from his mainstream Hollywood projects, Leonardo DiCaprio has contributed to several environmental documentaries, including The 11th Hour, Ice and Fire, Greensburg, Virunga, and a few others.

