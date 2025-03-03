Where to watch all Oscar-winning movies? Details explored 

The 97th edition of the Oscars took place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Hosted by comedian and talk show host Conan O'Brien, the event recognized the best of Hollywood from 2024.

Jacques Audiard's film Emilia Pérez received the most nominations at this year's Oscars. However, it was Sean Baker's Anora that won the most awards in major categories at the event, taking home five accolades, including Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Following closely behind, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist won three awards, while Audiard's Emilia Pérez, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, and Jon M. Chu's Wicked each won two awards.

Having said that, following the announcement of the Oscar winners, audiences have been scouring the internet for ways to access the award-winning movies. Anora is available for rent and purchase on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, and The Brutalist is also available on the same platforms.

Other movie winners from the event are also accessible on various platforms, which will be discussed in the subsequent paragraphs. Therefore, continue reading to learn more about them.

How to watch all the movies on the Oscar winners' list?

As previously mentioned, Anora took home the most awards at the Oscars, with a total of five wins. It won in the categories of Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

The movie is currently available for rent and purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies, and YouTube. The movie is also consecutively available in selective theatres worldwide.

The Brutalist won in the categories of Best Actor, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography. Similar to Anora, this movie can also be found on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies, and YouTube, where it is available for rent and purchase. It is also running in selected theatres across the world.

Emilia Pérez, which won in the categories of Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song, is available for streaming on Netflix in selective regions. Dune: Part 2, which won awards for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, is available for rent and purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Max, Plex, and Fandango at Home. Consecutively, it is also available in select theatres around the world.

Wicked, which won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design at the 2025 Oscars, is also available on multiple platforms. The movie is available for rent and purchase on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Prime Video.

Conclave, A Real Pain, The Substance, Flow, I'm Still Here, In the Shadow of the Cypress, I'm Not a Robot, No Other Land, and The Only Girl in the Orchestra each won one award during the Oscars event.

The Best Adapted Screenplay winner at the 2025 Oscars, Conclave, is available for free streaming on Peacock for subscribers, while it is available for rent and purchase on YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

Best Supporting Actor, Kieran Culkin's movie, A Real Pain, is available on demand on Hulu and Disney Plus (with Hulu) for subscribers. It is available for rent and purchase on Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Substance, which took home the award for Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, is available for rent and purchase on multiple platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV.

Flow received the Best Animated Feature award during the 97th Academy Awards (Image via Getty)

The Best Animated Feature winning movie, Flow, is available for free streaming on Max and Hulu (with Max) subscribers. Additionally, it is available for rent and purchase on YouTube, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

The winner of Best International Feature at the 2025 Oscars, I'm Still Here, is available to watch on Apple TV. It is also available for pre-order on Amazon Prime Video. The Best Animated Short winner, In the Shadow of the Cypress, is available for watching on Vimeo with a one-time payment involving no subscriptions. I'm Not a Robot is available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

The Best Documentary Feature winning movie, No Other Land, is currently unavailable for online viewing in the US. However, it is available on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube in the UK and other selective regions. The only way to watch this Oscar-winning movie in the US is to visit the nearest theatre.

The Best Documentary Short winner, The Only Girl in the Orchestra, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Who were honored during the In Memoriam segment during the 2025 Oscars?

Gene Hackman was remembered at the 97th Academy Awards (Image via Getty)

During the In Memoriam segment of the 2025 Oscars, several people were honored, including David Lynch, Maggie Smith, Roger Corman, Shelley Duvall, and Bob Newhart. The segment also recognized James Earl Jones, Donald Sutherland, and Gene Hackman.

In recent years, some people who passed away but were not included in the segment were Tony Todd, Mitzi Gaynor, Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, and Olivia Hussey.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV Shows and Movies as 2025 commences.

