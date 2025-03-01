7 best Gene Hackman movies to watch in tribute to actor's passing

Gene Hackman, who recently passed away at 95, leaves behind a film legacy as diverse as it is timeless. For over 40 years, he played everything from tough cops to complicated villains, proving he could make any character come to life. His talent for switching between quiet, emotional moments and explosive intensity made him a key figure in American movies, standing alongside other greats.

Though Hackman retired in 2004, his films remain examples of his versatility. Whether chasing criminals in The French Connection or grinning as a comic-book bad guy in Superman, he never stuck to one type of role. His dedication to finding depth in flawed characters, instead of relying on easy stereotypes, is why his work still matters.

Gene Hackman’s most memorable films - The Conversation, Superman, and more

1) The Conversation (1974)

Still from The Conversation (Image via Paramount Pictures)

In this thriller about privacy and guilt, Hackman plays Harry Caul, a lonely surveillance expert. Hackman makes Caul seem almost invisible—slouched, quiet, and hiding his feelings. His slow breakdown peaks when he plays the saxophone in his destroyed apartment, showing a side never seen in his tougher roles.

Director Francis Ford Coppola said Gene Hackman was the only actor who could make silence feel loud. Caul’s fear and loneliness are clear, even when he says nothing.

2) Superman (1978)

Still from Superman (Image via Warner Bros.)

Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor was both funny and scary, plotting to take over land from his secret lair. His scenes with Christopher Reeve’s Superman are electric, especially when Luthor smirks, hinting he’s already planning his next crime.

Hackman added quirks, like Luthor caring about his wig, to make the villain more than a cartoon. Director Richard Donner said Hackman refused to shave his head, causing arguments, but his playful arrogance made Luthor someone fans loved to hate.

3) Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Still from Bonnie and Clyde (Image via Warner Bros.-Seven Arts)

Gene Hackman’s first major role as Buck Barrow, Clyde’s older brother, showed his skill at mixing humor and heart. Though Buck wasn’t the lead, Hackman makes him feel real—warm but reckless. His scenes with Warren Beatty (Clyde) crackled with brotherly energy, like they’d known each other for years.

Buck’s death scene became legendary. Hackman practiced by acting like a wounded animal, crawling and thrashing to make the moment raw and painful.

This earned him his first Oscar nomination. Director Arthur Penn said Hackman’s big personality made Buck unforgettable, even in a movie filled with action and big stars.

4) Night Moves (1975)

Still from Night Moves (Image via Warner Bros.) Still from The French Connection (Image via 20th Century-Fox)

As Harry Moseby, a burned-out private detective, Gene Hackman captures the tired mood of the 1970s. Moseby’s failing marriage and lost career mirror the movie’s bleak vibe. Director Arthur Penn let Hackman improvise, leading to sarcastic jokes that hid Moseby’s sadness.

The movie ends with Moseby stuck on a boat, going in circles—a perfect metaphor for his life. Critics initially ignored the movie, but now it’s seen as a classic example of Hackman turning a simple detective story into a meditation on failure.

5) The French Connection (1971)

As Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle, Gene Hackman created one of film’s most famous antiheroes—a racist, obsessed cop chasing a drug ring. Hackman didn’t like Doyle’s cruelty at first but found inspiration in a real detective’s careless toughness, like throwing a donut away mid-bite.

The role is a mix of chaos and control: Popeye’s wild car chase contrasts with quiet scenes where he doubts himself. Gene Hackman won an Oscar, showing he could make even a character with no morals feel human. Doyle became a symbol of the gritty, disillusioned 1970s.

6) Mississippi Burning (1988)

Still from Mississippi Burning (Image via Orion Pictures)

As FBI agent Rupert Anderson, Gene Hackman tackles racism in 1960s Mississippi with a mix of charm and anger. His improvised move—grabbing a racist deputy by the groin—became iconic, mixing violence with dark comedy.

Hackman avoided making Anderson a hero. Instead, he showed the character’s inner struggle as a Southerner facing his own role in systemic racism. Critics praised how Hackman stole the movie without overshadowing its serious message.

7) The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Still from The Poseidon Adventure (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In this disaster movie, Gene Hackman plays Reverend Frank Scott, a preacher leading survivors through an upside-down cruise ship. The role could’ve been cheesy, but Hackman gives it passion. His speech yelling at God—“You want another life? Take me!”—turned a silly moment into something deep.

Director Ronald Neame said Hackman made people believe in impossible situations, like calming panicked passengers or wrestling with his own pride. The movie’s over-the-top action works because Hackman’s serious acting keeps it grounded.

Gene Hackman’s career was full of contrasts: he could be harsh and gentle, silly and serious, sometimes in the same scene. These seven movies prove he never relied on charm alone—he dug into the messy, real sides of every character.

Whether screaming at God in a sinking ship or smirking as a villain, Hackman made audiences care about people who weren’t always likable. In a time when actors play similar roles over and over, his work reminds us of the power of subtlety.

