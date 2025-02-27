"We will miss you"— Jennifer Love Hewitt mourns Gene Hackman as tributes pour in after actor's death

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his spouse Betsy Arakawa passed away at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, residence on February 26, 2025. Official reports established that both husband and wife, together with their dog, were discovered dead inside their home.

An official cause of death remains undetermined, although Hackman's daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman informed TMZ that her family suspects carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred alongside Hackman in the 2001 film Heartbreakers, shared a heartfelt tribute following the actor’s passing on February 27. She shared:

"I was one of many lucky enough to work with Gene Hackman," Hewitt told E! News. "He was light and talent and goodness. We will all miss you."

Jennifer Love Hewitt and others remember Gene Hackman

In Heartbreakers, Jennifer Love Hewitt played the daughter of Sigourney Weaver’s character, who orchestrates elaborate cons to swindle wealthy men. Gene Hackman portrayed William B. Tensy, one of their targets. The film remains one of Hackman’s most memorable performances in the latter part of his career before his retirement in 2004.

Upon learning about Hackman's death, many famous actors and his previous co-workers wrote emotional messages about his life. Through his Instagram page, Director Francis Ford Coppola paid tribute to Hackman, having worked with him in The Conversation (1974).

"The loss of a great artist is always cause for both mourning and celebration," Coppola wrote. "Gene Hackman, a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss and celebrate his existence and contribution."

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis also honored Hackman’s legacy.

“"Loved you in everything," she posted on Instagram. "The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven—tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir."

Hollywood veterans such as Tom Hanks, Morgan Freeman, and Clint Eastwood also paid their respects. Hanks shared a nostalgic post, writing:

"There has never been a 'Gene Hackman Type.'"

Morgan Freeman, who worked with Gene Hackman on Unforgiven (1992) and Under Suspicion (2000), called him "one of the personal highlights of my career." Eastwood, who directed Hackman in Unforgiven, described him as "intense and instinctive" and "a dear friend whom I will miss very much."

Nathan Lane, who co-starred with Hackman in The Birdcage (1996), reflected on his experience working with the actor. Lane told USA Today that it was easy to see why he was "one of our greatest" after getting to watch Hackman closely.

During his four-decade career, Gene Hackman won two Academy Awards and numerous other awards. Audience first took notice of Hackman through his work in Bonnie and Clyde in 1967 before he won his first Academy Award for The French Connection in 1971 in which he played detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle.

The second Academy Award of his career came for his performance as Wyatt Earp in Unforgiven (1992) under Clint Eastwood’s direction.

Meanwhile, authorities are examining the conditions that led to the deaths of the couple. Emergency responders discovered elevated carbon monoxide levels when they arrived at the scene, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

