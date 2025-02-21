From Morgan Freeman to Tiger Woods, NASCAR drivers including Jimmie Johnson reveal their dream spotters

Multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers including the likes of Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Erik Jones revealed which celebrity they would want as their spotter for one race if they had a chance. Their answers ranged all the way from hip-hop musicians to some of the best actors that Hollywood has ever witnessed.

Spotters play a pivotal role in teams as the drivers rely on them to pass on the information about the race and the possible threats they could face ahead in the race. They also keep them aware of any incidents that may occur on the track.

Amidst the tension that mounts during a NASCAR race, the spotters need to remain calm and keep their drivers well-informed. Hence, it becomes essential for the drivers to have spotters with whom they share a good bond and who understand each other properly.

Recently, Chat Us Up asked some of the NASCAR drivers on the Cup Series field which celebrity they would want to team up with for one race if they had the chance. The drivers gave very interesting replies. While Ty Dillon went with Joe Rogan, Christopher Bell had a choice between Tiger Woods and Tom Brady.

"Joe Rogan," Dillon mentioned.

"Either Tiger Woods or Tom Brady," said Bell.

John Hunter Nemechek said that he would want either Eminem or Lil Wayne because they would keep rapping during a NASCAR race.

"That's a really good question. Eminem or Lil Wayne? That way they can rap to me while I'm driving."

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson said he would want his "buddy" Glenn Powell. Johnson said that he "knows racing" and that they would have a clear conversation because he's Texan and Johnson can understand that.

"I'd go with my buddy Glenn Powell. He knows racing. He's a Texan and I can understand Texan. He's got enough energy to get the message out," Johnson said.

Multiple NASCAR drivers choose Morgan Freeman along with other Hollywood celebrities

Apart from his fabulous acting, Morgan Freeman is largely known for his deep and calming voice that film producers have used over the years in narrative roles as well.

Understandably, two drivers; Corey LaJoie and Ryan Blaney, mentioned Freeman as their spotters.

"I'm going to go with Morgan Freeman. Because I think just that him narrating the race would feel like ever calming to the soul. And I would love to hear Morgan Freeman call the big one at Daytona," LaJoie said.

Adding to the list, Blaney said:

"Morgan Freeman. That voice for four hours would be the coolest thing ever. It might put me to sleep, but it'd be great."

JGR driver Ty Gibbs mentioned that he would like Brad Pitt to be behind the radio or Daniel Craig. The latter was the most recent James Bond in the film series.

"I'm a big fan of either Brad Pitt or Daniel Craig from James Bond. I think they'd be just really mellow and I think that's what I need. They can tell me not to jump cars and do stupid stuff."

Austin Dillon then mentioned that he would go with football player Christian McCaffrey.

"Shoot, I'm going to go a little different. Christian McCaffrey. We already have a rapport. I know I'm a good friend and I think he'd be down to do some drafting at Daytona. He'd tell me to wreck them all."

Erik Jones, meanwhile, went with Samuel L. Jackson, who is known for his rough use of language in films alongside very strong portrayal of characters. He is applauded for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino in films like Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight.

Jones mentioned that Jackson would "get it going."

"How about Sam Jackson? Yeah, Samuel L. Jackson. He'd get it going for us. For sure. Yeah, he'd have a dialed in."

Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez chose the famous hip-hop artist Pitbull.

There was also a very interesting statement from Joey Logano, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who said he wouldn't go with anyone because he doesn't "need" a celebrity in that role.

"There's a lot more on the line. I don't need a celebrity up there. I just need to go win."

This was a fun activity with the NASCAR drivers. Many fans actively interacted with the social media post, increasing the engagement with over 1800 likes at the time of writing.

