Gene Hackman death update: Actor and wife's death reportedly ruled as "suspicious" after no "signs of gas leak" were found

The deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been officially deemed "suspicious". Authorities initially reported that there were no immediate signs of foul play, but a deeper investigation has now been launched, as reported by Variety on February 27, 2025.

Gene Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, were found dead on February 26 in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home after midnight on Thursday. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed their deaths but did not specify a cause. However, new findings suggest that a more thorough investigation is necessary. The affidavit, released by New Mexico authorities, states,

"Affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened."

Deputies noted unusual details at the scene, including a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near Arakawa's body, and a deceased dog in a bathroom closet. Other concerning findings include a moved space heater, an opened prescription bottle with pills scattered next to Arakawa, and Hackman's body in a separate room. Notably, there were "no obvious signs of a gas leak."

Authorities also found Arakawa's body in the bathroom with a space heater near her head. According to the affidavit,

"He [the deputy] advised he suspected the heater could have fallen in the event the female abruptly fell to the ground."

Her body showed clear signs of decomposition, including facial bloating and mummification of her hands and feet. Hackman's body, found in the mudroom, exhibited similar conditions.

Gene Hackman's final years and ongoing investigation into his suspicious death

On the set of The French Connection - Source: Getty

While foul play was not immediately suspected, authorities have not ruled anything out. Investigators may search the residence, including its plumbing, gas lines, and other structures, to determine potential causes. Gene Hackman and Arakawa's family initially suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, told TMZ on,

"We're not sure, but we think the cause might be from toxic fumes." However, a Thursday statement from the New Mexico gas company clarified, "As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence."

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza noted that when deputies arrived for a welfare check, they were accompanied by fire department and gas company personnel to ensure there were no toxic fumes present.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead on Wednesday after a neighbor raised concerns. Reports indicate that Hackman had been deceased for at least a day, while Arakawa's body appeared to have been lifeless for longer due to the visible decomposition.

Elizabeth Hackman provided further details about her father's life before his passing. She mentioned that he and Arakawa had been living in their New Mexico home since his retirement in 2004. He spent his later years painting and enjoyed his film The French Connection the most.

In his final public sighting on March 28, 2024, Gene Hackman was seen using a cane and holding his wife's hand for support, indicating possible mobility issues, as reported by People. Authorities are conducting further examinations to determine the exact cause of death. The Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) will release official results in due course.

