What does peripatetic mean? All about Gene Hackman's childhood and parents as Oscar-winning legend passes away

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Gene Hackman, the legendary actor from the 1970s and 1980s with over 80 credits, passed away at 95. He was discovered dead in his house with his dog and wife, Betsy Arakawa, a pianist.

Born as Eugene Allen Hackman in San Bernardino, California, in 1930, he had a difficult upbringing. His parents split when he was a little boy, so he moved around and had a peripatetic childhood, as he traveled to numerous places.

Before moving to Illinois to live with his grandmother, he lived with several relatives. This is because his father abandoned the household after separating from her mother and his mother eventually died in 1962 in a tragic fire.

Gene Hackman had a tough childhood

Gene Hackman won an Oscar for his works (Image via Getty Images)

Born in California, Eugene Allen Hackman, aka Gene Hackman, was the son of Eugene Ezra Hackman and Anna Lyda Elizabeth. Gene’s father, Eugene Ezra Hackman, was born to William Henry Hackman and Julia A. Morrison in Illinois on May 24, 1903.

Eugene Ezra Hackman had one child with Anna Lyda Elizabeth Gray. On July 9, 1973, Ezra died in California. On the other hand, Gene Hackman’s mother, Anna Lyda Elisabeth Gray was born to Joseph William Gray and Beatrice Anna Powell in Lambton, Ontario, Canada, on May 13, 1904.

On April 10, 1927, she married Eugene Ezra Hackman in Illinois. In 1939, she moved to Michigan, and in 1940 and 1950 she lived in places like Danville and Newell Township, respectively.

She was interred in Montecito Memorial Park in Colton California, after she passed away on December 30, 1962, in San Bernardino, California, at the age of 58. After moving a lot, Hackman's family eventually settled in Danville, where they resided in the home of Beatrice, his maternal grandmother, who was born in England.

Gene Hackman’s father ran the printing press for the local newspaper, the Commercial-News. At the age of 10, Hackman made the decision that he wanted to be an actor. Meanwhile, within 3 years, his father left the family after his parents separated when he was 13. Hackman attended Storm Lake High School during his sophomore year and briefly resided in Storm Lake, Iowa.

After leaving home at 16, the Oscar-nominated actor lied about his age to join the US Marine Corps. He was a field radio operator for four and a half years and was stationed in China. He was later transferred to Japan and Hawaii when the mainland was overrun by the Communist Revolution in 1949. After being released in 1951, Hackman relocated to New York City and worked in several occupations.

Hackman worked as a doorman, cleaner, and even a radio jockey before pursuing acting since he was having trouble deciding what he wanted to do with his life. Determined to succeed in theater and cinema, he relocated to New York and lived in an apartment with two other legendary actors, Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall, in the 1960s.

He started doing various small roles, and eventually made his Broadway debut in Children From Their Games in 1963, one year after his mother passed away, by accidentally starting a fire while smoking.

Meanwhile, following the tragic incident, According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Gene Hackman was found dead with his dog and wife, Betsy Arakawa. According to a report published by Reuters on Thursday, February 27, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican outlet about the fatal event earlier that day.

Mendoza noted in a statement that there is no threat to the community and that an investigation is currently underway to determine what caused their deaths. According to the publication, the sheriff also stated:

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time; however, the exact cause of death has not been determined."

However, the reason for his passing is still unknown. Additionally, his family has yet to issue a public statement about the whole thing.

