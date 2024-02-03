Who did Don Murray play in Twin Peaks? Oscar nominated actor and Marilyn Monroe co-star dies aged 94

Don Murray, 94, unexpectedly passed away on February 2, 2024. The actor was well-known for his appearance as Bushnell Mullins in eight episodes of the Showtime series Twin Peaks. The news was confirmed by his son Christopher, but the cause of death was not revealed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from Murray's colleagues and fans. Actress Victoria Principal shared a photo where she was posing with Murray and wrote:

"This is a promotional photo taken when we made the movie Mistress together. Don was always a gentlemen & a true professional."

Don Murray was popular for portraying various roles in films released during the 50s. He later shifted his focus towards television, which contributed to expanding his fanbase, and one of his memorable roles was on The Outcasts, where he was praised for his performance as Early Corey in 26 episodes.

Furthermore, he was nominated for two Academy Awards in 1956 for his performance in his first film, Bus Stop.

Don Murray appeared for a brief period in Twin Peaks

Don Murray had multiple credits under his name, and one of them was Twin Peaks. He was cast as Bushnell Mullins, who was featured in a few episodes of the show that premiered in 2017.

The character served as the chief executive of the insurance company, Lucky 7 Insurance. He became a boxing champion at a young age and was also a reference to a close friend of David Lynch, Bushnell Keeler, who appeared in a film titled Sailing with Bushnell Keeler.

He once organized a meeting inside the office where Anthony Sinclair made some shocking claims, and Dougie Jones was asked by Mullins to check Sinclair's case files. Mullins even spoke to the police when someone tried to attack Dougie.

The case filed disclosed that there was a conspiracy involved in the real estate claim for a hotel by Rodney and Bradley Mitchum. Dougie had to be taken to the hospital and was income after sticking a fork in a wall outlet, and Mullins went to check on him.

Mullins then discovered that the FBI was looking for Dougie and later found Dougie alive. Mullins helped Dougie get out of the hospital, and while they were saying goodbyes, Mullins questioned Dougie about the FBI, and he replied, "I am the FBI."

Don Murray was active in the entertainment industry since the 50s

Don Murray's father, Dennis, was a singer and dancer, and Murray also had two siblings among his family members. According to The New York Times, he completed his graduation at East Rockaway High School and then enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

In 1952, he was accepted to serve the Marines, but he rejected the offer and instead focused on building a career in films and television. He was cast in several films at the time, and although he was once approached by 20th Century Fox to finalize a deal, he refused the same.

Murray portrayed a lot of iconic characters over the years and made his film debut with the romantic comedy-drama Bus Stop, which was released in 1956. Apart from theatrical projects, he was featured in many television films, such as Daughter of the Mind, The Boy Who Drank Too Much, and License to Kill.

He did not play any major roles on TV shows between 1950 and 1960 until he was cast in The Outcasts. He gained recognition for appearing as Sid Fairgate in 34 episodes of the CBS soap opera Knots Landing.

His filmography also includes TV shows like Lux Video Theatre, The DuPont Show of the Month, The Single Guy, and more.

Don Murray's survivors include his children – Christopher, Patricia, Colleen, Sean, and Michael.