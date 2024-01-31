Where was Chita Rivera born? Ethnicity, family life and all about the Broadway star as she dies aged 91

Actress and singer Chita Rivera, 91, has passed away in New York after struggling with a brief illness on January 30, 2024. Rivera's parents were Puerto Rican, and she was born in Washington, D.C. She gained recognition for her work on stage alongside films and TV shows.

Rivera's representative also shared a statement with People magazine, saying they were friends for around 40 years. Chita's daughter, Lisa Mordente, noted that details related to her memorial shall be revealed soon, and people can send donations to the philanthropic organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Expand Tweet

Actress Rita Moreno paid tribute to Rivera on Facebook and recalled the time when they met for the first time. She further stated:

"When I found out that this astonishing creature was one of my people, I crowed with pride. Over the years, we were sometimes mistaken for each other which I always viewed as a badge of honor."

Chita's survivors include her siblings Julio, Armando, and Lola del Rivero, alongside other family members.

Chita Rivera began pursuing her career as a dancer at a very young age: Early life and other details explored

According to Band of Outsiders, Chita Rivera's father, Pedro Julio, a Puerto Rican, played for the U.S. Navy Band and was well-trained in saxophone. Her mother, Katherine Anderson, served as a government clerk, and she knew everything about the Scottish, Irish, and African-American cultures.

Chita Rivera was seven when her father passed away, and she had four more siblings. She reportedly became interested in dancing and joined the Jones-Hayward School of Ballet.

Rivera later auditioned before a teacher from the George Balanchine's School of American Ballet and received a scholarship. She trained herself under the guidance of some of the talented dancers of the time, and at 17, she applied for an audition for the Broadway musical Call Me Madam, where she was selected.

Also known as Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Anderson, she continued to appear in various Broadway musicals like Guys and Dolls, Seventh Heaven, and more. In 1957, she became popular for her work in West Side Story and portrayed Spider Woman/Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

PBS reported that Chita participated in various national tours, making her a popular face. She won multiple accolades for her contributions to theater, including a Tony Award in the category of Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Chita Rivera was praised for her performances in films and TV shows

People magazine states that Chita Rivera was active on stage since the 50s, and in between all these, she portrayed different roles in films and television. She appeared as Connie Richardson in the CBS sitcom, The New Dick Van Dyke Show.

She gave her voice for The Witch in two episodes of Dora The Explorer and was featured in documentaries such as He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' and Still Waiting in the Wings. Chita's filmography includes TV shows like The Gary Moore Show, One Life to Live, and Will & Grace.

As per People Magazine, Chita Rivera was romantically linked to actor Tony Mordente while working together on West Side Story. The duo tied the knot in 1957, and their daughter was born the following year. Like her mother, Lisa is active in the entertainment industry and appeared on TV shows such as The A-Team.