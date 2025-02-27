"Sounds like a leak": Netizens raise concern over carbon monoxide poisoning in wake of Superman star Gene Hackman's death

On Wednesday, February 26, actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead along with their pet dog at their residence in Santa Fe. Authorities stated that they did not discover signs of foul play after a preliminary investigation, while the exact time or cause of death was also not revealed, as per ABC News.

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media platforms to react to the sudden death of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife. Many offered condolences and paid tributes. However, several users made speculations about Gene and Betsy's cause of death, and some assumptions did not align with the cops' preliminary findings.

Many netizens suggested that the couple and the dog possibly died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Some even speculated that it was hard to believe that there were no signs of foul play in the deaths. People made similar posts on Reddit as well as X, where a user (@AgkAg45441) tweeted:

"Sounds like a leak, maybe carbon monoxide or something if all are deceased including the dog."

Another user wrote on X:

"Carbon monoxide poisoning , what it sounds like."

"Given what has come out so far I'm going to assume it was carbon monoxide or other gas leak," added a tweet.

"Not looking good. Carbon monoxide? I’m just taking guesses," speculated another netizen.

As aforementioned, many assumed that there is a possibility that foul play is involved in the case. A user tweeted:

"No foul play but three deaths at the same time? Okay…"

"How do all of em die the same time and no foul play?!" questioned a netizen.

"All dead but no foul play? Makes little sense unless there was a harmful gas leak," read a tweet.

Authorities identified the deceased individuals as Gene Hackman and his wife on Wednesday evening. Despite netizens' speculations, authorities have not confirmed anything about a poisoning or gas leak.

Gene Hackman decided to pursue a career in acting at the age of 27

According to The New York Post on February 27, Gene Hackman joined the Marines in the late 1940s, at the age of 16, before he thought of pursuing acting as a career in life. Later on, at the age of 27, he made the decision and got himself enrolled in the Pasadena Playhouse in California.

The outlet further reported that this was where Gene came across Dustin Hoffman, who was only 19 years old at the time. In March 2004, Hackman spoke about Dustin in an interview with Vanity Fair. The late actor said:

"There was something about him that — like he had a secret. You just knew he was going to do something."

Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman, and Robert Duvall then formed a close-knit group while trying to get their respective careers launched in New York City.

In the same interview, Gene Hackman also spoke about his father, who left the family when the actor was only 13. His father had waved him goodbye, and according to Gene, this incident possibly led him to pursue acting. He said:

"It was so precise. Maybe that’s why I became an actor. I doubt I would have become so sensitive to human behavior if that hadn’t happened to me as a child—if I hadn’t realized how much one small gesture can mean."

Several netizens and celebrities, including Gene's Superman co-star Valerie Perrine and Star Trek actor George Takei, have offered condolences and paid tributes to the late actor in the wake of his passing.

