"I think she never gets old" - Netizens react to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada reunion at the SAG Awards

After the 2025 SAG Awards, a clip of The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep reuniting at the 2024 SAG Awards went viral. This year's ceremony was on February 24, the same date as last year’s. While presenting Best Actor in a Comedy Series, the trio referenced their iconic 2006 film.

Now, after almost a year, as soon as the picture of them during the award ceremony went viral, netizens took to the comment section of @literallyferr’s X post to react to the same. One even said that Meryl Streep doesn’t even look old.

“I think she never gets old,” wrote one user.

Others also felt the same way as one said that they look like a mother and two daughters. Another one referred to the famous dialogue of Miranda (played by Meryl) where she judges a sweater worn by Andy (played by Anne) and says that the sweater is “not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean.” This is in reference to the fact that Hathaway, who played Andy, wore a blue gown to the ceremony.

“She never gets old,” another X user shared the same sentiment.

“But what you don't know is that that dress is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean,” another user said.

“Literally a mom & her 2 daughters that think they’re the mom now.. lol I loved this nostalgic moment,” another one claimed.

Additionally, others also expressed their excitement over the whole thing as they mostly talked about the upcoming sequel of the movie which is reportedly in development at Disney, and claimed that they are very excited.

“You thought they were gone? The Devil Wears Prada sequel is bringing them back! (oh I used to dream of times like this),” wrote one excited fan.

“Can't wait for the sequel,” another one commented the same.

“Really can't wait for the sequel though,” another X user echoed the same sentiment.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt created little but subtle Devil Wears Prada moments on stage

The Devil Wears Prada reunion sent the fans into a frenzy (Image via Getty Images)

At the 31st SAG Awards, stars reunited on stage and on the red carpet. A 2024 SAG Awards clip went viral, showing The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep presenting Jeremy Allen White with the Male Actor in a Comedy Series award. Streep, arriving first, joked about losing both the winner’s envelope and her glasses.

Then, Blunt and Hathaway seemed to give Streep the things she had lost. It was a reference to their roles in The Devil Wears Prada as Miranda Priestly's (Meryl Streep) assistants, Andy (Anne) and Emily (Emily).

Then, just before presenting the award, they created a few subtle yet recognizable moments from their best-known film from 2006. During the same, referring to the fact that Meryl seemingly needed their help, just like her character, Miranda, Blunt remarked:

“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins.”

Meryl Streep then fiercely disagreed with this. Then Hathaway told Meryl Streep:

“No no. That wasn’t a question.”

Meryl Streep jokingly looked at her co-star, seemingly shocked by her nod to her previous role. It was a reference to one of Miranda's most icy dialogues in the movie. Additionally, at one point, Blunt helped Meryl get back on track for the award, and in the process, she quoted Miranda:

“By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”

On the other hand, this year's SAG is over with Timothée Chalamet winning the best actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Demi Moore and the ensembles of Shōgun and Conclave also took home significant prizes.

Additionally, Streep's Only Murders in the Building won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

