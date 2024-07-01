What happened to Killer Mike at the Grammys? Rapper and activist delivers powerful acceptance speech at BET Awards 2024

Killer Mike made headlines after he gave a powerful speech at the BET Awards 2024, on Sunday night. He took the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year for Michael and opened up about the incident that took place at the Grammys on February 4, 2024.

At the award ceremony earlier this year, he was detained after being involved in a scuffle with a security guard outside Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy Awards were held. As per TMZ, this happened after the artist tried to bypass security, who were checking his tickets at the entry point.

At the BET Awards, Killer Mike first thanked his wife, Shana, and kids, along with his manager, Will Bronson as he accepted the award. He then recalled the incident that took place at the Grammys and said:

“Technically, I was not supposed to be here. I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building. But I wanna tell you, look at God because I’m back, baby, I’m back. I wanna tell Black people that it’s because of BET I’m back, not 'cause of no white person. … A Black man runs this business, a Black company puts this show on, and they got my Black a*s back in here. Thank you.”

Killer Mike will not face charges for Grammys 2024 incident

While Killer Mike was detained at the telecast earlier this year at the award ceremony, it was recently announced that he will not face charges. The prosecutors in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office elected to not file, as per TMZ. A spokesperson for the City Attorney’s Office commented on the same and according to The Hollywood Reporter, they said that the artist had completed his community service requirement.

"Mr. Render has successfully completed the Office’s Hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed. We have no further comment at this time," they mentioned.

As Killer Mike spoke about the incident at the Grammy Awards 2024 in his acceptance speech at the BET Awards, he addressed those who would possibly wonder who he is and why he won.

“I’m moved and compelled to say this in this moment, a lot of people gonna say, who was he? Who is he? Why did he get it? I am a representation of one of the finest things God has ever made. And that’s one-half of the Black family. Black men and women, I am you," he said.

He continued:

"Whether you’re young, whether you’re old, whether you like me, whether you don’t like me, I am absolutely you, and this win is absolutely ours.”

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, is best known for songs including Ooh La La, JU$T, Kryptonite, Legend Has It, Run, Exit 9, Down By Law, Reagan, and more. He has made a name for himself in the industry and has won three Grammy Awards and even the Billboard Change Maker Award.

