What did Katie Couric say about Lauren Sanchez’s wedding gown? Perez Hilton weighs in, says he "liked" the dress

Perez Hilton weighed in on former journalist Lauren Sanchez’s wedding gown, worn during her lavish wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as well as journalist Katie Couric’s sharp reaction to the look. On July 1, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X, expressing his approval of Sanchez’s gown with a simple caption:

Ad

"I liked the dress! U?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the website article linked to his post, Hilton noted that Vogue had featured Lauren Sanchez on its June cover, showcasing her wedding dress. Over the weekend, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, reposted the Vogue cover on social media. And it was under Schlossberg’s post that Katie Couric left a comment criticizing Sanchez.

Hilton reported on his website what Katie Couric said about Lauren Sanchez’s wedding gown in the now-deleted post of Jack Schlossberg.

Ad

"Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back," Hilton wrote, citing Couric’s deleted comment.

Hilton also said that although Schlossberg eventually deleted the original post, the latter offered a response to Couric's comment about the eighties and wrote that it was time to "bring back scrunchies."

The podcaster further speculated that her reaction might have stemmed from two possible reasons— either Couric genuinely disliked the dress, or she took issue with the entire "showy, expensive, ostentatious affair" that surrounded the wedding.

Ad

Lauren Sanchez shares insights on her wedding gown during her Vogue June 2025 cover

Lauren Sanchez: Image via Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez tied the knot with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a grand ceremony in Venice on June 27, 2025. During the wedding, she walked down the aisle in a long-sleeved lace gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. This opulent wedding dress took center stage not only at the ceremony but also across fashion media, including Vogue’s June 27, 2025, digital cover.

Ad

On that same day, Vogue magazine’s official Instagram account also shared a close-up of the bridal look with the caption:

"Lauren Sánchez Bezos started dreaming up her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress a year and a half ago, over dinner with Domenico Dolce in New York."

Ad

The post also detailed the gown’s elegant features like the "high-necked silhouette" completed with "180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons," and a "tulle-and-lace veil". The design paid homage to classic Hollywood and drew inspiration from Sophia Loren’s lace wedding gown worn in the 1958 film Houseboat.

Speaking to Vogue journalist Chloe Malle for the June cover, Lauren Sanchez explained that she had researched vintage bridal looks from the 1950s and was struck by Loren’s pose and presence in the dress.

Ad

"I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s…I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were [in a prayer position] and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress," Sanchez said.

As per the Vogue article, the final gown was something entirely different from what Sanchez had initially imagined.

Ad

"It went from ‘I want a simple, s*xy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," Sanchez explained.

The bride also acknowledged that the gown’s high neckline would likely come as a surprise to many. It was a "departure from what people expect", but it was still very much her style.

Ad

According to a report by Page Six, Sanchez’s choice of Dolce & Gabbana wasn’t only about fashion — it was also deeply personal. Her son, Nikko Gonzalez, made his modeling debut for the Italian fashion house at Milan Fashion Week in January 2024.

Following their lavish wedding weekend in Italy, Lauren Sanchez officially changed her name on Instagram to Lauren Sanchez Bezos. The star-studded celebration marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple as they now prepare to start their life as husband and wife.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More