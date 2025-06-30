What did Georgia Toffolo say about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding? Reality star says couple should have donated the cash to charity 

British media personality Georgia Toffolo commented on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding on Instagram. For the unversed, Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot in Venice on June 27, 2025. According to Forbes, the lavish wedding could cost at least a whopping $20 million, and it could even be a lot more than that.

Meanwhile, Toffolo was doing a Q&A with her audience on Instagram, in which one of the questions asked was related to Bezos' wedding. The question read,

"What do you think about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding?"

Georgia Toffolo spoke about Jeff Bezos' wedding (Photo via Instagram/@georgiatoffolo)

To this, Georgia Toffolo said that had the couple donated the huge amount of money to charities, it would be the "coolest most brilliant thing ever." She explained,

"OK so - each to their own and I know so many women out there fantasise about their wedding day and want a huge day. However... IMAGINE if they'd have instead given the £50+ million (how on earth do you even spend that on a weekend) they've spent on charities."

Georgia Toffolo then recalled her wedding to BrewDog cofounder James Watt. She wrote that her husband had donated some money to their local church where they got married. She further explained that this money was initially meant to be spent on their wedding day.

According to Toffolo, James Watt took this step without telling her, and she found it to be the "most thoughtful wedding gift ever." Georgia and James got engaged in October 2024 and reportedly had a low-key wedding in March 2025, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

According to The Express Tribune, the couple exchanged their vows at the same church in which Watt's grandparents got married. On June 30, she uploaded a post on Instagram with a caption that revealed that they had 48 hours' notice to the guests to make it to the wedding. According to the caption, the event had "zero" planning and yet was "perfect in every single way".

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's expensive wedding had some prominent names on the guest list

As aforementioned, millions of dollars had been spent on the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice. The ceremony also included a guest list with some very prominent celebrities. According to ABC News, the fancy wedding had about 200 guests, and that included Hollywood stars, sports personalities, and others.

A spokesperson for the mayor of Venice told the media,

"Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors."

Some of the significant guests were: the Kardashian-Jenner family, Usher, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Ellie Goulding, Sydney Sweeney, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, Oprah, Gayle King, Bill Gates, Attorney Alex Spiro, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Brooks Nader, and a lot more.

The attendees at Jeff Bezos' wedding were reported accommodated at the many five-star hotels in the city, like the Aman Venice, Hotel Cipriani, and the Gritti Palace. Vogue reported that some of the celebrity guests, along with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, were staying at the Aman Venice.

According to the outlet, there were events both before and after the wedding. The couple got engaged in May 2023. In 2023, Sanchez told Vogue that Bezos hid the ring under her pillow, which she discovered upon going to her bed.

The city of Venice met with massive protests before Jeff Bezos' grand wedding

The lavish wedding, however, sparked protests across the city of Venice. According to Livemint, the San Giorgio Maggiore island had been reserved for the billionaire's wedding and was not accessible to the public.

To voice their opinions, several anti-Bezos posters were reportedly spotted around St. Mark's Square in the city. Many posters were even pasted on the mailboxes across Venice. According to the local people, the city was getting exploited, and they would suffer due to overtourism, leading to an increase in housing costs.

Lanza and Baucina, the wedding planners, issued a statement on behalf of Jeff Bezos and Lauren last Sunday. According to the statement reported by Vogue,

"From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruption to the city..."

Bezos and Sanchez had shared a note with Vogue in which they mentioned that they were making donations on the guests' behalf to the UNESCO Venice Office for the city maintenance and safeguarding the cultural heritage. As for the current backlash, the couple did not issue a direct statement addressing the same.

