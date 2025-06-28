Did Lauren Sanchez's children attend her wedding? Zack Peter slams Venetian protesters over Jeff Bezos' lavish ceremony

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and TV presenter Lauren Sanchez exchanged marital vows on June 27 in Venice, Italy. The wedding celebration started on April 26, and many A-listers attended the ceremony. Lauren Sanchez's children also took part in her wedding.

According to Vogue, her sons Evan and Nikko walked her down the aisle. Evan is from her marriage to ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, and Nikko is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez. Lauren's daughter, Ella, whom she shares with Patrick, served as maid of honor.

Jeff Bezos also shares 4 children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. However, confirmation of their presence at the wedding remained elusive.

The wedding event, which took place in Venice, was met with protests by some locals. Podcaster Zack Peter has now reacted to these protests and has come in support of Bezos. In his June 26 YouTube video, Peter said:

"I don't really get why they're so mad at Jeff Bezos, so they put this giant sign together, and they've been putting numerous signs throughout the town for the last couple of weeks. Um, but they put this sign up that says, 'If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes.' Listen, he's smart; don't hit the player, hit the game."

Peter further claimed that Bezos is simply "saving his coin" using the "loopholes" that are available to everyone. He added that it's not right to "cry" about whether Bezos is rich. He shared his story of how he came from a normal background and built things on his own, advising that anybody can do it.

"Listen, he’s smart; don’t hit the player, hit the game, right? He’s smart, he’s literally doing his thing, saving his coin, spending it elsewhere, the loopholes that he’s able to jump through are available to anyone and everyone, right? You just have to figure out how to do it," Zack Peter stated.

He also slammed the protesters for throwing inflatables into the canal to block the path of celebrities attending the wedding, while questioning their logic that it could choke the canal.

"These are wealthy people; they're going to be spending lots of money. Jeff Bezos is spending lots of money in Venice, Italy, which, guess what, helps your economy...they're literally donating money and encouraging their rich friends to donate money," Peter said.

More about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding

Billionaire Jeff Bezos tied the knot with Lauren Sanchez in Venice on Friday. From business tycoons to Hollywood celebrities, the 3-day wedding celebration was attended by many big names. The couple's wedding card also made headlines, in which the couple requested guests not to bring any gifts.

Per NBC, the star-studded wedding celebration kicked off with a pre-wedding reception on June 26, which took place at a medieval church in Cannaregio. The couple exchanged their vows on a private island of San Giorgio on June 27. Forbes reported that the wedding joy culminated with a closing party at an iconic landmark of Venice, Harry’s Bar.

The exact estimates of wedding costs are not shared; however, as per a Page Six report, the wedding celebration expense was reportedly over $50 million.

The Venice city officials shared their excitement for the wedding. Associated Press reported that the Venice administration was happy about the event. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro talked to the outlet and said:

“We are very proud...I don’t know if I will have time, or if he will, to meet and shake hands, but it’s an honor that they chose Venice. Venice once again reveals itself to be a global stage.’’

Jeff Bezos reportedly sourced 80 percent of the wedding essentials for the city itself and also donated money to the city.

According to The Guardian, amid protests, the couple had to shift the venue from the center of the city. Earlier, the wedding was planned to take place at Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a 16th-century heritage building. It was moved to Arsenale, which is a fortified historic shipyard complex.

