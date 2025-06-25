Is Johnny Depp returning to Hollywood? Zack Peter believes actor's Hollywood comeback since Amber Heard trial is "long time coming"

On June 23, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter reviewed Johnny Depp's June 21 interview with The Sunday Times. During the interview, Depp reflected on his 40-year-long legacy in Hollywood, his troubled childhood, and his defamation trial with ex-wife, Amber Heard, three years after a verdict was reached.

In his YouTube video, Zack Peter talked about the fact that Depp was finally speaking out about the trial and appeared to be making his Hollywood comeback.

"People are kind of, I guess, excited that he's finally speaking out, and it looks like he's getting his Hollywood comeback. I think people have been waiting for this since he won his defamation case. It's been a long time coming," Peter said.

Depp is set to return to Hollywood with his upcoming film Day Drinker, co-starring Penélope Cruz, scheduled for release next year.

Peter further reviewed Depp's remarks about his legal battle with Amber Heard and its intense media coverage. For the unversed, Depp and Heard were involved in a high-profile legal battle from April 11, 2022, to June 1, 2022.

The conflict began after Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, which prompted her to file a countersuit, as reported by People Magazine. Johnny Depp ultimately won the defamation lawsuit, but Heard also won one of the three claims in her countersuit. The 6-week-long trial was live-streamed.

During the interview with The Sunday Times, Depp stated that his situation with the Aquaman actress had gone "far enough" to the point where he had to "semi-eviscerate" himself. He added that he knew the "fiction pawned around the f***ing globe" wouldn't go away, despite being told otherwise by many. Peter quoted and commented on this statement made byJohnny Depp in his YouTube video.

""I'd have to semi-eviscerate myself," meaning he was going to have to throw himself onto the fire and burn with Amber Heard, and just hope that in the end it goes in his favor, and you have to just trust the process," Peter commented.

In The Sunday Times interview, Johnny Depp shared that if he hadn't tried to "represent the truth," it would have been portrayed as though he had "actually committed the acts" Heard accused him of.

"And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I've met in hospitals," Depp added.

Also read: Is Amber Heard making her acting comeback in Jeremy O. Harris' new play Spirit of the People?

Johnny Depp takes a subtle jab at Amber Heard

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Image via Getty)

While talking to The Sunday Times, Johnny Depp claimed that he wasn't feeling nervous before the trial in Virginia. He also seemingly called out Amber Heard.

"If you don't have to memorise lines, if you're just speaking the truth? Roll the dice," he said.

He added that he knew the legal battle wouldn't be easy, but he didn't care.

"I thought, 'I'll fight until the bitter f***ing end.' And if I end up pumping gas? That's all right. I've done that before," he added.

Johnny Depp also opened up about the betrayal he faced during his conflict with Heard, especially from those closest to him. He added that despite being "weird," his loyalty had always been unquestionable. He specifically called out his agent of 30 years, who spoke against him in court about how "difficult" he was.

"That's death by confetti, these fake motherf****ers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money — that confetti machine going — because what do they want? Dough," he added.

Johnny Depp further pointed out three specific individuals who did him "dirty," and were close enough to him for them to be at his kid's parties, playing with them.

"And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo," he added.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married on February 3, 2015, after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. However, the couple's divorce was finalized in January 2017.

