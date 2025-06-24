Is Amber Heard making her acting comeback in Jeremy O. Harris’ new play Spirit of the People?

Amber Heard is making a comeback in the acting scene after being cast in Jeremy O. Harris' new play, Spirit of the People. The project marks the actress' first acting role in about 2 years since she appeared in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the horror thriller feature In the Fire in 2023.

Heard is set to make her debut role in Spirit of the People on July 17, 2025, at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. Variety shared the exclusive news of Heard's casting for the play, which will be directed by Katina Medina Mora, along with the news of other confirmed casting.

Alongside Amber Heard, Brandon Flynn, and Lío Meheil are the latest to join the world premiere production. Tony Award-nominated actors Ato Blankson-Wood and Hason Cusati-Moyer have previously been announced as cast members, along with Julian Sanchez, Tonatiuh, Amandla Jahava, Zachary Booth, and Emma Ramos.

So far, there are no further details about Heard's role in Spirit of the People, but the play is set for the MainStage at Williamstown Theatre Festival from July 17 to August 1, according to Playbill. Other productions during the festival include Dustin Willis' Camino Real, Will Davis' adaptation of The Gig: After Mois and the World of Reason, Monica Bill Barnes' Many Happy Returns, and more.

The festival is expected to be a star-studded event, with celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Chris Messina, and William Jackson Harper starring in various productions.

Spirit the People marks Amber Heard's return to acting since her two movies in 2023

Amber Heard's casting in Jeremy O. Harris' world premiere production of Spirit the People is her first return to acting. She was last seen in movie theaters in 2023, for In the Fire and the second Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In the Fire was Heard's first movie following the highly publicized defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. She stars in the Conor Allyn-directed film as a New York doctor, an alienist, aka a psychiatrist, who travels to a small, remote plantation to treat a boy the locals believed to be possessed.

The movie reportedly grossed $22,299 worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, and didn't receive much positive response from both critics and audiences based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores. In The Fire is rated 21% by critics, with 14 reviews, while the audience score is similarly low at 30% from over 250 reviewers.

According to Hollywood Reporter, a few months later, in December 2023, Amber Heard returned to her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Initially, there were reports that she had been written out of the movie, following the controversy with Depp's trial.

However, instead of removing her completely, the Aquaman sequel minimized Amber Heard's part, giving her less than 30 minutes of screen time.

With that said, like In the Fire, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom failed to make a splash at the Christmas box office, although it still did fairly well at the box office. The movie grossed over $439 million worldwide, a moderate earnings from its reported $200 million budget.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite Hollywood stars as the year progresses.

