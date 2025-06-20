IN photos: 5 best looks of Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is a singer, songwriter, and actress, widely regarded as one of the best-selling and most influential music artists of all time. She has been honored by outlets like Billboard and Rolling Stone for her impact on music and culture.

Lady Gaga became a global star with The Fame (2008) and hits like Just Dance and Bad Romance. She explored new sounds with albums like Born This Way, Artpop, Joanne, and Chromatica, and earned acclaim for her roles in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci.

Her 2025 album Mayhem, led by the hit Die with a Smile, marked her pop comeback. With 14 Grammys, six No. 1 albums, and major cultural impact, Gaga is also known for her activism, philanthropy, and beauty brand Haus Labs.

Lady Gaga's red carpet fashion is as daring and iconic as her trailblazing music career. From avant-garde couture to old Hollywood glam, her style fuses bold theatricality with high-fashion. Here are five of Lady Gaga's best looks.

Black shimmering bodysuit, warrior-chic ensemble, and other best looks of Lady Gaga

1) Dark, theatrical look at Coachella 2025

2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga made a powerful comeback at the 2025 Coachella Festival, opening Weekend 1 with a visually stunning and vocally impressive performance. For fashion risk-taking, which is her modus operandi, Gaga did it once again, on this occasion in a goth, high-concept outfit that was one of the most feverishly guessed moments at the festival.

With her black bodysuit-style corset, paneling, and lace trim, the pop star adopted a dark romantic look. Her black veil down blunt bob haircut provided an element of mystery and drama for the look and gave it a futuristic touch.

The look was sensual but spectacle-driven, turning the stage into a catwalk fashion moment with edginess. Her Coachella 2025 performance only served to drive home what people have grown accustomed to: when Gaga performs, fashion is included in the package.

2) Warrior-chic fashion “Mayhem On The Beach” in Rio de Janeiro

Lady Gaga "Mayhem On The Beach": Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga gave a breathtaking performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Wearing part fantasy, part armor, the pop diva awed onlookers with an appearance that merged dainty lace and fierce metallics.

Her appearance included chrome-plated shoulder armor guards and forearm plates, combined with a worn, cream lace bodysuit that hugged her form. A metal headpiece and ballet shoes finished the ferocious-but-delicate look, as Gaga played on the show.

3) In vintage red elegance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga stunned the crowd once again at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards with her signature flair. Wearing a cranberry red dress with draped sleeves, lace trim, and a high ruffled collar that went back to old-fashioned theatrical style in a modern twist, Gaga strode up to the microphone to pick up her award.

Her close-cropped, streamlined black bob and red-lipped pout were the perfect match for this look, a touch of glamor being provided by drop earrings that shone.

The appearance was a radical departure from her earlier experimental stage wear, revealing a gentler side of the star.

4) In NYC with black shimmering bodysuit

Gaga in New York City (Image via Getty)

In this appearance, Gaga embraces high drama and retro glamor with a dazzling black bodysuit adorned in shimmering embellishments. The plunging neckline adds a daring edge, while sheer tights enhance the look’s bold appeal. Her oversized black sunglasses bring a touch of mystery, complementing the sleek silhouette of the outfit.

Gaga finishes the look with a sharp, blunt bob in a soft lavender hue, adding a futuristic flair. True to her eccentric style, she carries a cube-shaped accessory that brings an unexpected, playful twist.

5) Lady Gaga delivers gothic glamour at SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special for People Magazine (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga appeared dramatically on SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, exuding sulky glamour with an expression carrying a menacing undertone. Pacing the carpet, the diva appeared in a floor-sweeping gown that flowed elegantly down the contours of her body.

Trying a near-futuristic look, she wore black leather gloves and styled her hair ultra-straight and dark, blown out to a severe-cut, dramatic fringe. The singer combined classic Hollywood elegance with a modern twist, adding her trademark charm and edge to the event.

Viewers are welcome to explore the list and discover Lady Gaga's diverse style moments.

